Emma Roberts reunites with Julia Roberts on New York red carpet in first public appearance after decade of family silence

Highlights:
- Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts reunited publicly at a Jacquemus and Veuve Clicquot event in New York.
- The family duo were seen in matching black ensembles with strikingly similar red hair.
- Their last joint red carpet was over a decade ago in Los Angeles.
- Fans praised the rare sighting after Vogue shared the moment on Instagram.
Emma Roberts made headlines after joining her aunt Julia Roberts for a rare red carpet appearance in New York, with the family pair spotted together at a Simon Porte Jacquemus and Veuve Clicquot fashion event. The video of the actresses instantly caught attention, as the stars of Pretty Woman and American Horror Story surprised fans with their stylish reunion at New York Fashion Week.
Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts share laughs on the New York red carpet during Fashion Week Instagram Sreengrab/voguemagazine
Why was Emma Roberts with Julia Roberts in New York?
The Roberts family reunion unfolded on 9 September, when Julia and Emma were captured greeting each other warmly before posing for photographers at the Jacquemus and Veuve Clicquot celebration in Central Park. The event celebrated the launch of a public immersive experience created by the French fashion designer and champagne brand.
Julia wore a sharp tailored black suit with a crisp white shirt, while Emma opted for a floor-length black gown featuring a mesh panel detail. Their flame-red hair, almost identical in shade, became a talking point online, with fans calling them “twins” in the comments under Vogue’s video.
When was the last time Emma and Julia Roberts appeared together?
Although both actresses are regulars on the red carpet, they rarely attend events side by side. Their last major outing together was in 2012 at the Los Angeles premiere of Jesus Henry Christ, a film Julia co-produced. Before that, the pair appeared at the 2010 premiere of Valentine’s Day, in which they both featured on screen.
The New York Fashion Week sighting was therefore significant for fans who have long admired their bond. Many took to social media to celebrate the reunion, with one comment reading: “LOVE seeing you both together!!! #auntiegoals.”
Julia Roberts arrives actress Emma Roberts at the "Valentine's Day" Los Angeles PremiereGetty Images
What have Emma Roberts and Julia Roberts said about their bond?
Emma has previously spoken about Julia’s impact on her career and outlook. In a June 2024 interview on the Table for Two podcast, she reflected on witnessing her aunt’s global fame up close.
“I saw very up close what that really looks like with my aunt Julia,” Emma explained. “It’s fun and it’s great, but there is a part of it that’s really scary.”
Julia herself has been supportive of her niece’s career, with the two often talking about family ties despite years of distance in the Roberts household. Emma is the only daughter of Julia’s brother, actor Eric Roberts, and Kelly Cunningham.
What are Julia Roberts and Emma Roberts working on now?
Julia Roberts’s most recent project, After The Hunt, premiered at the 82nd Venice Film Festival in August 2025, earning applause from audiences. She continues to be a leading figure in Hollywood, decades after her breakthrough in Pretty Woman.
Julia Roberts arrives at Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film FestivalGetty Images
Emma Roberts, meanwhile, has been balancing acting with producing. She stars in and executive produces the Hulu thriller series Tell Me Lies, which is currently filming its third season. The actress has promised fans “a lot of twists and turns” in the upcoming instalment, hinting at possible new cast members.
Emma Roberts attends the Jacquemus Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion WeeGetty Images
With both women maintaining busy careers, their rare joint red carpet at New York Fashion Week just reminded fans of the enduring strength of their family bond.