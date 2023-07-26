Elon Musk slams ‘Barbie’ movie

The film was released in theatres on July 21.

Margot Robbie as Barbie (Photo credit: Margot Robbie/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

While Greta Gerwig’s Barbie film set several box office records, it faced scrutiny from some who believed that it portrays anti-man feminism.

Seems like Tesla CEO Elon Musk also did not like the film.

He recently took to Twitter and slammed the film, “If you take a shot every time Barbie says the word ‘patriarchy’, you will pass out before the movie ends.”

Musk was responding to a Barbenheimer meme that compared Twitter to Barbie and his new X name for his social network to Oppenheimer.

Indian TV actor Juhi Parmar also recently took a dig at the Barbie movie.

In an Instagram post, the Kumkum star talked about how shocked she was by the film’s ‘inappropriate language and sexual connotations’ and had to walk out after 10-15 minutes.

As per Juhi, a lot of parents followed suit as she accused the makers of misleading the audience.

“10 minutes into the movie, inappropriate language, sexual connotations, and I was anxiously running out of the theatre wondering what had I just exposed my child to…. The language and content in your film Barbie is inappropriate even for children 13 and above. I want to ask, why make a movie that is such an essential part of a child’s life and then have content in it which is so inappropriate for them? Why did you break the perfect illusions of Barbie? I wish I could erase the memory of this film and continue believing in a picture-perfect Barbie for my child, who has a collection of yours and love you so much. I so wish – A concerned and disappointed parent,” she wrote.

The Greta Gerwig-directed film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, as Barbie and Ken, respectively.

It was released in theatres on July 21.