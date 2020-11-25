Elephant Atta launches ‘Vitamin D-rich’ chapatti flour

Elephant Atta has added a new product to its existing range-chapatti flour high in Vitamin D.







The company claimed that it is the first product of this kind.

The latest addition to the medium atta variant, available in 10kg and 1.5kg packs, is good for teeth, bones, muscles and supports the normal function of the immune system, a statement from the company said.

It further said that the atta is suitable for people who follow a vegetarian diet and is packed in recyclable paper bags.







According to Public Health England, 1 in 5 people in the UK have low levels of Vitamin D with people of South Asian heritage potentially at a higher risk.

“The number one source of Vitamin D is the sun. As the days get shorter and winter approaches it gets harder to absorb enough of it. Hence this is a highly relevant new product,” said the company.

“The chapatti flour with Vitamin D has health benefits with no compromise on taste.”











