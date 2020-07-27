Ekta Kapoor ropes in Dheeraj Dhoopar for Naagin 5

There is no denying the fact that Naagin sits at the top spot when it comes to the most popular supernatural dramas on Indian television. Producer Ekta Kapoor has produced four installments of Naagin so far. Barring the fourth installment, all seasons of the show have done amazingly well on Colors.

Now, Kapoor is set to launch the fifth season of the weekend show. The audience has been eagerly waiting to know the cast of Naagin 5 ever since the news came out that Colors is pulling the plug on the ongoing season of the show and replace it with the new season.

Well, their wait is now over as Ekta Kapoor has roped in dashing Dheeraj Dhoopar to play an important character in the fifth edition of Naagin. The news has been confirmed by none other than Dheeraj himself, who is thrilled to be a part of Naagin 5.

Talking about playing the lead in Naagin 5, the actor says, “This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like Naagin, which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor. I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There is always a lot of incredible VFX used in Naagin, and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before. It will be great to work with Ekta Kapoor and be associated with Colors again!”

As far as the leading lady of the show is concerned, Hina Khan has been finalized for the part. However, the makers are yet to announce her name officially. Keep visiting this space for more updates.