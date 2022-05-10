Ek Villain Returns postponed by three weeks

Ek Villain Returns Poster (Photo credit: Mohit Suri/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Filmmaker Mohit Suri on Tuesday announced that his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns, featuring John Abraham and Arjun Kapoor as male leads, will now arrive in theatres on July 29, 2022.

The film, which is a sequel to Suri’s 2014 thriller Ek Villain, was earlier scheduled to hit the marquee on July 8.

Ek Villain Returns will now clash at the box office with Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh’s Thank God. The slice-of-life comedy also features superstar Ajay Devgn in an important role.

Suri took to Twitter and shared a teaser poster, with the caption, “#EkVillainReturns gets a new release date, 29th July 2022.”

Incidentally, Malhotra had starred in Ek Villain along with Shraddha Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under her banner Balaji Motion Pictures and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series Films, Ek Villain Returns also stars Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in principal roles.

Earlier, Suri had signed Aditya Roy Kapur to play the parallel lead alongside John Abraham in the film. However, the Malang (2020) star walked out of the film later and went on to sign Ahmed Khan’s action entertainer Om. Suri replaced him with Arjun Kapoor.

Suri had earlier said in a statement, “Ek Villain was my passion project and a labour of love. The kind of love that I still receive for Ek Villain overwhelms me. I am sure with Ek Villain Returns, the love is only going to grow bigger. And while I cannot reveal much about the film, I can assure you that it is going to be a thrilling rollercoaster ride.”

