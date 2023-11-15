Website Logo
Entertainment

Eighth baker leaves ‘Bake Off 2023’

Saku, the 50-year-old intelligence analyst from Hertfordshire, was the seventh baker to exit The Great British Bake Off.

The Great British Bake Off

By: Mohnish Singh

Cristy, 33, became the eighth contestant to leave the popular baking show The Great British Bake Off after she failed to impress during Party Bakes week.

The contestants were tasked with making 12 sausage rolls, followed by a fun chocolate party cake for the technical and an “anything but beige buffet” for the showstopper.

After the three rounds, presenter Noel Fielding announced that Matty was the star baker whilst Alison Hammond revealed that 33-year-old PA Cristy would be the eighth contestant to leave.

Cristy said on the show: “It has been such a crazy, fast-paced experience. “So I can now sit back and reflect on what an amazing time I have had. I am really proud to have got this far. I am really proud.”

Judge Dame Prue Leith said, “I am so sorry to see Cristy go because she cares so much and she is a really, really good baker.”

Saku, the 50-year-old intelligence analyst from Hertfordshire, was the seventh baker to exit The Great British Bake Off following a nail-biting dessert week – which essentially saw all the bakers fail the technical challenge.

“I am so proud of myself. It is a privilege to be part of this lovely family. My heart was broken when it was announced I was leaving, and I was so disappointed in myself. The warm hugs and lovely words from fellow bakers, presenters, and the crew were very comforting,” she said of her exit.

“I also learned it is never too late to learn and enjoy a new hobby and be able to be very good at it!”

She added: “I will keep on baking and developing new recipes and I would like to carry on introducing Sri Lankan and exotic flavours into my bakes.”

