  • Friday, November 12, 2021
News

EFG London Jazz Festival 2021 returns with live performances

File photo of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain at the London Jazz Festival in 2017.

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE EFG London Jazz Festival returns with live performances after last year’s digital version – with an exciting line-up of global stars including jazz icons and the most exciting new talents from the UK and beyond.

EFG London Jazz Festival 2021 is back with a complete experience of 300 shows in 75 venues, spreading to 16 London boroughs and a digital programme reaching the global audiences.

The festival opens on 12 November and continue until 21 November, celebrating the extravaganza of Jazz Voice at the Royal Festival Hall.

Guy Barker and the specially created EFG London Jazz Festival Orchestra will be joined by an incredible line-up of guest singers representing the new and contemporary take on jazz, neo-soul and global music.

The Festival will also be hosting another major project, a Tony Allen retrospective curated by Damon Albarn, Ben Okri, Femi Koleoso and Remi Kabaka.

There will be an array of global icons such as Archie Shepp and Jason Moran, Dave Holland and John Scofield, Charles Lloyd (with support from UK jazz supergroup Nerija, featuring who’s who of UK jazz Nubya Garcia, Sheila Maurice-Grey, Rosie Turton, Cassie Kinoshi, Shirley Tetteh, Rio Kai and Lizy Exell), Cecile McLorin Salvant, Avishai Cohen, Mike Westbrook, Brad Mehldau, Django Bates and Cleveland Watkiss, Julian Lage, Zakir Hussain and Shai Maestro.

Moreover, the EFG Elements Series also makes a return this year. It’s a musical snapshot of specially selected shows that reflect EFG and the Festival’s shared underlying principles to foster innovation and collaboration, to work with passion, and to be driven by quality and excellence. The EFG Elements Series also displays a commitment to supporting the next generation of emerging talent and the creation of new music.

The Festival has also partnered with Women In Jazz to bring a show that features the best in new UK female rap, hip hop and soul – featuring JGrrey, Kay Taylor, Izzy Bossy and Rosie Lowe.

For full information on all shows on sale visit efglondonjazzfestival.org.uk

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

