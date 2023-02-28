Edwardian Hotels London transforms Bond Street Hotel

Jasminder Singh

By: Pramod Thomas

THE Bond Street Hotel (formerly known as Radisson Blu Edwardian Berkshire) has undergone refurbishment with two new restaurants, an updated lobby space and redesigned first floor.

Owned by prominent Asian hotelier Jasminder Singh’s Edwardian Group, the central London boutique hotel’s guests include business travellers, leisure guests and passing shoppers.

With its prime location near the newly reopened Bond Street station, the hotel provides easy access to Canary Wharf and Heathrow Airport on the Elizabeth Line.

Visitors can travel to Heathrow and other parts of London, via the Elizabeth Line, Jubilee and Central Lines.

A lounge bar and tea rooms are part of the renovations.

“On the first floor, the new tea rooms experience sets itself apart with an Italian twist on the traditional British afternoon tea,” the hotel said in a statement. Italian cicchetti is on the menu, followed by classic finger sandwiches with Mediterranean influences, homemade scones and desserts, complemented with tea and optional sparkling wine.

“The newly modernised lounge bar serves Italian antipasti, cicchetti, pasta and mains, as well as desserts, cocktails and wines. People can have evening drinks, business lunches and lighter snacks,” the statement from the hotel said.

Singh, who arrived in the UK when he was 17, is the founder chairman of Edwardian Hotels London and one of the most highly regarded hoteliers in Britain. He founded Edwardian Hotels in 1977.

Today, there are 13 hotels in the group, which includes the 400-room May Fair, a two-minute walk from Green Park tube station, and the Londoner, which opened in September 2021. Most of the hotels were refurbished, upgraded and became part of the Radisson Blu Edwardian group. The branding in 2013 was changed to Edwardian Group London.

Responsibility for running the group is now shared with his son, Inderneel Singh, 38, who has become the CEO of Edwardian Hotels London.

Singh was ranked 10th in the Asian Rich List 2022 with an estimated net worth of £1.5 billion.