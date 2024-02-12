  • Monday, February 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Ed Sheeran to perform in Mumbai

The British singer-songwriter is set to perform in India once again with singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad.

Ed Sheeran (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran is set to perform in India once again with singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad. The gig will take place at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mumbai, on March 16.

Excited about the show, Kuhad took to his Instagram Story and wrote, “Excited to join @teddysphotos +-=/ x 2024 Tour! See you soon Mumbai.”

Prateek Kuhad will set the tone for the evening, showcasing songs for which he is known best and his new releases.

Interestingly, Calum Scott will mark his presence at the show.

This visit marks Sheeran’s return to Mumbai six years after his successful Divide Tour in 2017.

This year alone, Sheeran released two albums, ‘-‘ (Subtract) and Autumn Variations. Released to critical acclaim in May and September respectively, Sheeran worked with The National’s Aaron Dessner on both LPs. Sheeran’s two-hour + – = / x Tour will draw from all of his albums since 2011 – “Plus,” “Multiply” (2014), “Divide” (2017), “Equals” (2021), and the new “Subtract,” and also includes a song from 2019’s “No. 6 Collaborations Project” (“Blow”).

Sheeran’s first performance in India was held in 2015. In November 2017, he returned for a show at Jio World Garden in Bandra Kurla Complex despite being injured.

He was also spotted partying with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor with his wife Mira, Malaika Arora, and others at filmmaker Farah Khan’s residence, who hosted the much-publicized night in honour of the ‘Shape Of You’ hitmaker.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

NEWS
Twinkle Khanna recalls relocating to London for Master’s degree in her 50s
NEWS
Sikandar Kher reveals he first auditioned for ‘Monkey Man’ 10 years ago
NEWS
Reports: Mahira Khan quits Netflix show to welcome second child
NEWS
Shekhar Kapur: AR Rahman’s faith plays an important role in his music
NEWS
Ali Campbell to perform in Delhi on Feb 16
NEWS
Antoine Fuqua to direct feature documentary on Nelson Mandela
NEWS
World Animal Protection announces Richa Moorjani as Global Celebrity Ambassador
NEWS
Babil remembers father Irrfan Khan
NEWS
Mithun Chakraborty hospitalised in Kolkata
NEWS
‘GoT’ stars Kit Harington and Sophie Turner onboard gothic horror film
Entertainment
Pritam Singh: ‘I feel more fulfilled in my acting career‘
NEWS
India to host Miss World pageant from Feb 18 to March 9
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW