  • Friday, February 11, 2022
CRICKET

ECB lifts suspension on Yorkshire hosting international matches

ECB had earlier banned Yorkshire from holding any international matches. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) lifted an international match ban on Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Friday (11) subject to further requirements, in the wake of a racism scandal involving former player Azeem Rafiq.

Yorkshire were barred from hosting any international games after Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, alleged last year that he was a victim of institutional racism at the club.

The explosive allegations led to a number of resignations at Yorkshire CCC, with Kamlesh Patel taking over as chairman from Roger Hutton.

“The ECB lifted the suspension on Yorkshire hosting international and major cricket matches at Headingley. The decision follows a rigorous review of progress made against several criteria set out in November 2021 to tackle racism at the club,” the governing body said in a statement.

The ECB added that Yorkshire must “resolve issues relating to rules changes and decisions at the club which have been subject to procedural flaws”, along with “amendments to club rules relating to the appointment and operation of the Board”.

Headingley is due to host a Test against New Zealand in June as well as a one-day international against South Africa in July.

“We have worked night and day to bring about tangible change at Yorkshire, and the removal of the sanctions has validated and reignited our drive for positive progress,” added Patel.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

