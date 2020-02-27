ECB launches Dynamos Cricket to inspire next-gen players

THE England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched Dynamos Cricket to inspire kids aged 8-11 to play cricket on Thursday (27).

The programme is designed for children graduating from ECB’s All Stars Cricket programme for 5-8-year olds, and to welcome newcomers.

England fast bowler James Anderson, Oval Invincibles spinner Laura Marsh, Birmingham Phoenix star Pat Brown and England Physical Disability cricketer and parent Liam Thomas were joined by Clare Stokes, the wife of England all-rounder Ben, at a special Dynamos Cricket taster session to launch the programme.

As many as 35,000 kids will participate in the eight-week courses start in May and July, the Board said.

Each week, participants will develop new cricketing skills including batting, bowling and fielding. They will have the chance to play a fast-paced and exciting game of countdown cricket – a new format that mirrors The Hundred, the Board said.

“2020 promises to be another unforgettable year for the game with the launch of The Hundred and Dynamos will give kids a chance to experience for themselves just how exciting cricket can be,” said Nick Pryde, the ECB’s Director of Participation and Growth, said.

“Dynamos Cricket is a key part of our plans to grow the game in England and Wales and we hope that thousands of children will fall in love with the game this summer.”

Participants will receive a New Balance Dynamos shirt with their name and number on the back.

They will get access to a Dynamos app providing cricket tips, activities and quizzes, alongside skills and tips from the stars of The Hundred so that they can practice at home and with their friends as well as receiving packs of Cricket Attax trading cards, featuring some of the best players from The Hundred.

Parents can find out more about Dynamos Cricket and sign their kids up to take part at dynamoscricket.co.uk or for All Stars Cricket at allstarscricket.co.uk.