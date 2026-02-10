EastEnders' Davinder Gulati receives epilepsy diagnosis in new storyline

Highlights

Davinder "Nugget" Gulati to be diagnosed with epilepsy following head trauma in upcoming EastEnders episodes.

BBC producers collaborate with Epilepsy Society to ensure accurate portrayal and raise awareness.

Epilepsy Society hopes storyline will reduce stigma surrounding neurological condition affecting one in 100 people.

EastEnders will feature a new storyline seeing character Davinder "Nugget" Gulati diagnosed with epilepsy following recent head trauma.

Nugget, played by Juhaim Rasul Choudhury experienced his first seizure in Monday's episode after several spells of disorientation and confusion since returning home from hospital last month.

As the storyline progresses and following testing, the character will receive an epilepsy diagnosis.

The long-running BBC soap will portray how Nugget adapts to living with the neurological condition and its impact on his daily life. Producers are collaborating with the Epilepsy Society to raise awareness and ensure accurate, sensitive portrayal.

Clare Pelham, chief executive at the Epilepsy Society, stated "One in 100 people has epilepsy, yet many keep it hidden because of stigma.

That's why we were delighted when EastEnders asked for our advice on portraying Nugget's epilepsy story accurately."

She added "EastEnders has a powerful record of tackling tough issues. By showing what seizures are really like and how to support someone with epilepsy, Nugget's story can spark conversations, reduce stigma, and help bring the condition out of the shadows.

Educational impact expected

EastEnders executive producer Ben Wadey stated, "We are committed to portraying Nugget's journey authentically and with sensitivity, so have sought advice from the Epilepsy Society to ensure an accurate representation of the challenges a young person may face following their diagnosis."

According to the NHS, epilepsy is a condition affecting the brain and causing seizures. It cannot currently be cured, but treatment can often help manage it.

Symptoms typically start in young children and people aged over 50, though they can occur at any age.

The storyline represents EastEnders' ongoing commitment to highlighting important health issues through its platform, potentially reaching millions of viewers and fostering greater understanding of neurological conditions often kept hidden due to social stigma.