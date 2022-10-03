Dwayne Johnson’s Brazilian look-alike is a hit in Rio de Janeiro but gets bitten by a l**ty female tourist on a beach

Johnson is gearing up for the release of his superhero film Black Adam, based on the DC Comics character of the same name.

Dwayne Johnson, who is also known as The Rock, is one of the most popular Hollywood actors in the world. With his towering personality and signature bald look, he has been winning people’s hearts for several years now. Though Johnson is one of a kind, he too has a number of doppelgangers spread around the world.

Just Recently a police officer went viral on social media for his striking resemblance to Johnson. The Rock himself responded to his internet law enforcement twin named Eric Field.

And now, a new doppelganger of Johnson has taken the internet by storm. His name is Lucas Zanoni and a lot of people believe that he is the real Hollywood star, despite the fact that appears to speak Portuguese as his first language. They are posing to take a photo with him.

A small clip featuring Johnson’s new doppelganger and a couple of lusty female tourists posing next to him on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro has gone viral on social media. One of the female tourists could even be seen biting him on his chest.

The viral TikTok video has clocked more than 5.1 million views ever since it was posted on Sept. 28. In the video, female tourists are seen crowding Zanoni as they scream, “We love him, we love The Rock,” into the camera.

One of the women proceeds to aggressively nibble at Zanoni’s chest.

Several social media users took to the comment section and wrote a variety of things.

One user wrote, “It’s not even him.”

“We have to do better as a society,” said another.

“What on earth she was doing,” wrote a third user.

Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson is gearing up for the release of his superhero film Black Adam, based on the DC Comics character of the same name. Helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film hits theatres in the US on October 21, 2022.

