Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 20, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Dwayne Johnson hopes for DC vs. Marvel crossover; says ‘I am optimistic’

Johnson is set to make his superhero movie debut with Black Adam.

Dwayne Johnson (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Dwayne Johnson, who headlines the upcoming DC film Black Adam, has said that he is ‘optimistic’ about a crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the future.

Speaking with Total Film for its cover story on Black Adam this month, Johnson said he is hoping for multiple spinoffs to come out of his film. “Just my nature is optimistic. And especially when it comes to creative. Especially when it comes to movies. And especially when it comes to the pantheon of DC superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have the pantheon of superheroes and supervillains of Marvel. To me, they can not only exist but they should, in my mind, cross paths one day,” he said.

Well, it seems like almost everyone associated with making both Marvel and DC movies is somewhat optimistic that it is something that could occur at some point.

Speaking with ComicBook.com in a previous interview, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige’s answer about the theoretical crossover was: “Well, look, my standard answer to things is ‘never say never.’ I never thought we’d get this far.”

James Gunn, who dabbles in making both Marvel AND DC content, has also said he has considered the prospect of a crossover.

“I have casually talked to the powers-that-be at both Marvel & DC about it,” Gunn said on Twitter last year. “I would love for it to happen. I don’t think it’s likely, but I don’t think it’s an impossibility either. THAT SAID, just constantly seeing crossovers & mashups is less enchanting to me than a strong story.”

Meanwhile, Johnson is set to make his superhero movie debut with Black Adam. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film is scheduled to hit cinemas next year. It introduces the titular anti-hero or supervillain, who is usually associated with Shazam, to live-action. Earlier, the character was going to debut in 2019’s Shazam but Johnson chose to give him his own movie first before making him clash with the Big Red Cheese.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy
Hollywood News
FBI not expected to reopen the investigation into Brad Pitt’s alleged mid-air assault on Angelina…
Entertainment
Chadwick Boseman, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell to receive Disney Legends Award
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar on recent films failing to impress audiences: ‘It’s my fault. I have to…
Entertainment
Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling to reunite for ‘Ocean’s 11’ prequel
Entertainment
Vijay Deverakonda faces netizens’ ire as ‘#BoycottLigerMovie’ trends
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli’s RRR among Variety’s Oscars Best Film prediction
Entertainment
Sex, gore, killings: Paddy Considine says House of the Dragon faithful enough to…
Entertainment
Boycott calls for Hindi films has become a joke, undermines audience’s intelligence: Taapsee…
Entertainment
‘We are all praying for you, waiting for you’: Rajpal Yadav wishes Raju…
Entertainment
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Asia Pacific…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan reveals a special connection between his film Krrish and The Lord…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcome baby boy
Dwayne Johnson hopes for DC vs. Marvel crossover; says ‘I…
FBI not expected to reopen the investigation into Brad Pitt’s…
Writers, friends gather in support of Salman Rushdie, read from…
UN calls for release of Saudi woman sentenced to 34…
Royal Air Force resorted to ‘positive discrimination’ to meet diversity…