  Monday, March 07, 2022
Dulquer Salmaan’s Salute to premiere on SonyLIV

Salute Poster (Photo credit: SonyLIV/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Starring Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, the much-anticipated crime thriller Salute is slated for its world premiere on streaming platform SonyLIV on March 18, the makers announced on Monday.  

The Malayalam film was previously scheduled to release in theatres on January 14 but was postponed due to the rising coronavirus cases in India.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film also stars Diana Penty in the lead role. It marks the Malayalam debut of the Happy Bhag Jayegi (2016) actress.

The supporting cast includes actors Manoj K Jayan, Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Sania Iyyappan, Alancier, Binu Pappu, Vijayakumar, and Saikumar, among others.

Apart from playing the lead role, Salmaan has also bankrolled Salute under his production banner Wayfarer Films.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

The streamer shared the release date and trailer of the film on its official Twitter page.

“SonyLIV and Wayfarer Films are glad to come together to bring you Dulquer Salman’s Salute, directed by Roshan Andrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay,” the post read.

Salute was first announced by Dulquer Salmaan in March 2021, as he shared a poster of his cop character sitting on a motorcycle with a swagger and captioned it ‘End Game’. The team wrapped up production by July. At completing filming, the actor shared yet another poster to announce the wrap and said that it was an ‘incredible experience’ and that he could not wait for audiences to see it.

Salmaan’s latest release is the Tamil romantic-comedy Hey Sinamika (2022), which hit cinemas last week. The film also features Aditi Rao Hydari and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. Directed by Brinda Gopal, Hey Sinamika has been bankrolled by Jio Studios and Global One Studios.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

