YouTuber Ducky Bhai arrested in Lahore for promoting gambling apps

Investigators allege Saad ur Rehman acted as a Binomo country manager without state approval.

Ducky Bhai arrested

Ducky Bhai arrested in Lahore over gambling app promotions

Youtube Screengrabs/PakistaniDiary
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 18, 2025
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
Highlights:

  • Popular Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai, real name Saad ur Rehman, arrested at Lahore airport.
  • Accused of promoting illegal gambling apps including Binomo, 1xBet, Bet 365, and B9 Game.
  • Court granted National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) a two-day remand for further probe.
  • FIR cites fraud, electronic forgery, spamming, and cheating charges under PECA and Pakistan Penal Code.

Pakistani YouTuber Ducky Bhai, whose real name is Saad ur Rehman, was arrested on Sunday morning at Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore while allegedly attempting to leave the country. The arrest was carried out by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), which accused him of promoting unregistered gambling and betting applications through his online platforms.

The 27-year-old content creator was later presented before a judicial magistrate, who approved a two-day physical remand and directed the agency to submit a complete investigation report by Tuesday, 19 August 2025.

Ducky Bhai arrested YouTuber Saad ur Rehman taken into custody for online betting linksYoutube Screengrabs/PakistaniDiary


Why was Ducky Bhai arrested?

According to the First Information Report, the case was registered by the state via NCCIA Lahore under sections 13 (Electronic Forgery), 14 (Electronic Fraud), 25 (Spamming), and 26 (Spoofing) of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016, as well as sections 420 (Cheating) and 294-B (Offering prize in connection with trade) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR alleged that Rehman promoted several betting platforms, including Binomo, 1xBet, Bet 365, and B9 Game, through his YouTube channel and social media accounts. Authorities claimed that these promotions encouraged the public to invest their money in gambling apps that were not registered in Pakistan.

The complaint said many users lost money after being misled into believing they could earn quick profits. It further alleged that Binomo and other apps failed to deliver promised returns, with investigators calling it a “fraudulent scheme.”

Ducky Bhai arrested Ducky Bhai escorted to court in Lahore after his arrest over gambling app promotionsYoutube Screengrabs/PakistaniDiary


Evidence presented in court

Officials stated that the inquiry began on 13 June 2025 following a tip-off that social media influencers were involved in promoting illegal betting apps. The NCCIA’s complaint included 27 video links from Ducky Bhai’s channel, some of which have since been deleted.

During his arrest at the airport, Rehman’s mobile phone was seized. Investigators claimed they recovered WhatsApp chats and payment records linked to Binomo promotions. Preliminary findings also suggested that he had been working as a “country manager” for Binomo, allegedly receiving payments without proper authorisation from Pakistan’s State Bank or Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The NCCIA maintained that the promotions were not just misleading but also financially damaging for thousands of followers who trusted the influencer.

Ducky Bhai arrested Ducky Bhai accused of promoting Binomo and other gambling appsYoutube Screengrabs/PakistaniDiary


What happens next?

The Lahore court’s approval of a two-day physical remand allows the cybercrime agency more time to gather evidence. The agency is expected to submit a detailed report on 19 August 2025. Well-known lawyer Zain Ali Qureshi represented Rehman during the hearing.

This is not the first time the YouTuber has faced legal scrutiny. Earlier this year, he was booked for reckless driving on the motorway and was granted protective bail by the Lahore High Court.

If found guilty under PECA and the Pakistan Penal Code, the charges could carry serious financial penalties and prison terms.

Ducky Bhai arrested YouTuber Ducky Bhai faces investigation for illegal gambling appsYoutube Screengrabs/PakistaniDiary


Wider crackdown on gambling app promotions

The arrest is part of Pakistan’s broader clampdown on illegal gambling and betting schemes being advertised by influencers. Authorities have warned that promoting unregistered apps violates national cybercrime laws and leaves unsuspecting citizens vulnerable to fraud.

Officials have indicated that other social media influencers and YouTubers could also face investigation if found to be involved in similar promotions.

Ducky Bhai arrested Crackdown on gambling apps intensifies across PakistaniStock


With Ducky Bhai being one of Pakistan’s most-followed YouTubers, his arrest has sparked debate online about influencer accountability and the risks of monetising content through questionable endorsements.

