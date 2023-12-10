Website Logo
  • Sunday, December 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

Business

Dubai court greenlights SpiceJet to resume operations after seizure

Last month, a Spicejet aircraft was diverted to Al Maktoum Airport where it was subsequently seized by lessors

FILE PHOTO: A SpiceJet aircraft at the domestic airport in Mumbai. (Photo by SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

A recent legal dispute between SpiceJet and lessors over the seizure of an aircraft at Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai has taken a positive turn for the airline.

The incident unfolded on November 30 when a Dubai-bound SpiceJet flight, SG 15, was diverted to Al Maktoum Airport, where it was subsequently seized by lessors upon landing.

The lessors claimed to have obtained a court order allowing them to repossess the aircraft. However, SpiceJet contested this action, revealing that the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) court had issued a freezing order on October 30, 2023, related to specific engines on the aircraft.

Following a court hearing on Thursday (7), the order was discharged in favour of SpiceJet, the company said.

In response to the court’s decision, SpiceJet said that the aircraft, bearing Indian registration mark VT-SLM, is now free to resume normal operations.

The airline emphasised that there is no DIFC Court order restricting SpiceJet from operating the aircraft, including departing from Al Maktoum International Airport.

Moreover, the judge overseeing the case has directed an inquiry into the losses suffered by SpiceJet due to the court order. The airline will also be reimbursed for the legal costs incurred during this legal episode.

This development comes amid a challenging period for SpiceJet, as the airline faces multiple legal battles. Four aircraft lessors have recently filed insolvency pleas against SpiceJet for non-payment of dues.

Aircastle Ireland Ltd, Willis Lease Corporation, Wilmington, and Celestial are seeking SpiceJet’s admission to the insolvency process, aiming to recover their outstanding payments.

According to estimates from CAPA India, SpiceJet, which has 72 registered aircraft until the end of FY24, with 28 currently operational, is navigating a complex legal landscape as it strives to overcome financial challenges and continue its operations.

(with inputs from agencies)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Business
India, De Beers seek clarity, flexibility on G7’s Russian diamond ban
UK
Issa brothers attribute remote work to mounting losses at Leon
Business
India’s central bank holds rates as inflation eases
Business
EU single market return ‘has majority support’
UK
UAE extradites British trader accused of fraud to Denmark
Business
Sri Lanka credit talks may lead to more funds
Business
Growth and closer EU ties priorities for Labour, says Starmer
HEADLINE STORY
Amid rising costs, Asian small businesses fear a bleak future
Business
India supplies to Walmart rise as China shipments shrink
News
Nikki Haley still facing uphill task in taking on Trump
Asia
Indian stocks rally to record level
Asia
Children now among refugees
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW