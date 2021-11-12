Website Logo
  • Friday, November 12, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 462,690
Total Cases 34,414,186
Today's Fatalities 501
Today's Cases 12,516

Entertainment

Drushyam 2: Venkatesh Daggubati starrer to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 25

Drushyam 2 poster (Photo from Venkatesh Daggubati’s Twitter)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

In 2013, a Malayalam film titled Drishyam starring Mohanlal had hit the big screens. The film had received a great response and it was remade in multiple languages like Telugu (Drushyam), Tamil (Papanasam) and Hindi (Drishyam).

Earlier this year, Drishyam 2 (Malayalam) premiered on Amazon Prime Video, and now, it’s Telugu remake Drushyam 2 starring Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead role is all set to release on the streaming platform on 25th November 2021.

The actor took to Twitter to make an announcement about it and share the teaser of the movie. He tweeted, “Will history catch up or slide through the clutches of time once again ? The race is on Tik-tok… Watch #Drushyam2OnPrime, Nov. 25 only on @PrimeVideoIN Right-pointing trianglehttps://youtu.be/7HRTc3nefNE #MeenaSagar #JeetuJoseph @SureshProdns @aashirvadcinema @sripriya @antonypbvr @anuprubens.”

Well, the teaser of Drushyam 2 is interesting and though it looks like a scene to scene remake of Drishyam, it is Daggubati’s performance that stands out here. Jeethu Joseph, who had directed Drishyam 2, has also helmed Drushyam 2. The film also stars Meena, Nadhiya, Naresh, Kruthika, and Esther Anil.

There have been reports of Drushyam 2 being remade in Hindi as well. However, there’s no official announcement about it. Drishyam (Hindi) featured Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tabu in the lead roles.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen’s look will give you goosebumps
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor teams up with Ali Abbas Zafar for an actioner
Entertainment
Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani’s new film announced
Entertainment
Ayushmann Khurrana reveals how thrilled he is to see his film release in theatres after…
Entertainment
Siddhant Chaturvedi: outsiders take way longer to make their presence felt in the industry
Entertainment
Vijay Varma to call it a wrap on Sumit Saxena’s untitled film by November end
Entertainment
“Playing Siddhant was immensely satisfying,” says Akkad Bakkad Rafu Chakkar actor Anuj Rampal
Entertainment
Shashank Khaitan launches his own production house Mentor Disciple Films
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut says India attained freedom in 2014 and 1947 was alms
Entertainment
10 Years of Rockstar: Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali, Sanjana Sanghi and others have…
Entertainment
Exclusive: Abhimanyu Singh on the success of Sooryavanshi & Annaatthe, similarity between Akshay…
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut on not meeting Karan Johar at Padma Awards: I tried to…
Eastern Eye

Videos

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Online sales surge 23% during Indian festive season: RedSeer
Aarya 2: Sushmita Sen’s look will give you goosebumps
English cricket racism row pains Yorkshire’s Asians
Pakistan long played disruptive role in Afghanistan: Congressional report
Root demands change after cricket racism scandal
Widow of millionaire faces jail after winning £385,000 slice of…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE