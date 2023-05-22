Website Logo
  Monday, May 22, 2023
Drishyam set to get a Korean remake

Earlier, China Film Group produced a Chinese version of the primary installment of the Malayalam-language franchise, which was a massive hit in China in 2019.

Drishyam Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Drishyam, one of the most successful suspense-thrillers ever produced by Indian cinema, will soon get a Korean remake. Kim Jee-Woon, Song Kang-Ho’s Anthology Studios has announced the remake of the popular franchise that was directed initially by Jeethu Joseph.

According to Deadline, Panorama Studios has teamed up with a Korean filmmaking house to develop a debut collaboration between a Korean and Indian studio. Anthology Studios plans to remake all films in the Drishyam franchise, with production on the first installment expected to start next year.

Actor Ajay Devgn was featured in the Hindi version of Drishyam (2015), a remake of the Malayalam-language original, followed by a sequel last year, both blockbusters.

Panorama Studios produced the Hindi versions and has a third installment in the franchise lined up to hit theatres next year, as per a report by Deadline.

Film producer Kumar Mangat Pathak described his further plans for the franchise. “I am excited that the Drishyam franchise is being made in Korean, a first for a Hindi film. This will not only increase its reach outside India but will also put Hindi cinema on the global map. All these years, we have been inspired by Korean fare, and now they have found a muse in one of our films. What can be a bigger achievement for the Indian film fraternity,” the producer said in a statement. “We are now planning further remakes in other languages, including Japan and an English-language version, which is in an advanced stage of discussions in the US.”

Choi, who co-founded Anthology Studios with Parasite star Song Kang-ho and acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon, said he is excited about the collaboration. “We are thrilled to have an opportunity to remake a massively successful Hindi film with a touch of originality from Korean cinema. And the remake has greater significance as the first major co-production between Korea and India. Through our partnership, we will be able to bring the best of both Indian and Korean cinema and make a meaningful remake that is as excellent as the original,” Choi added.

Earlier, China Film Group produced a Chinese version of the primary installment of the Malayalam-language franchise billed as Sheep Without A Shepherd, which was a massive hit in China in 2019.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

