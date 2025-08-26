Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Dream11 pulls out as Indian cricket sponsor after gambling ban

Representatives from Dream11, India's biggest fantasy sports platform, visited the BCCI headquarters on Monday (25) to inform chief executive Hemang Amin they could no longer continue the sponsorship deal.

Dream11-BCCI-Getty

Dream11 originally signed the three-year agreement in July 2023, taking over as jersey sponsor in a deal worth £31m. T

getty images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 26, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

INDIAN cricket faces a scramble to find a new main sponsor after Dream11 pulled out of its three-year partnership worth £33 million ($43.6m) following the government's sweeping ban on online gambling platforms.

Representatives from Dream11, India's biggest fantasy sports platform, visited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters on Monday (25) to inform chief executive Hemang Amin they could no longer continue the sponsorship deal. The company's logo currently appears on jerseys worn by both the men's and women's national teams.

The withdrawal comes after parliament last week passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which criminalises the offering and financing of real-money online games. The new law carries severe penalties, with offenders facing up to five years in prison and hefty fines.

"As a result, they won't be the team's sponsors for the Asia Cup. The BCCI will float a new tender soon," a BCCI official said. The timing creates significant pressure for cricket bosses, with the T20 Asia Cup beginning on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates.

Dream11 originally signed the three-year agreement in July 2023, taking over as jersey sponsor in a deal worth £31m. The fantasy sports giant, valued at $8 billion (£6.1bn), also sponsors several Indian Premier League franchises and international competitions including Australia's Big Bash League and the Caribbean Premier League.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had indicated the board's position last week, "The BCCI will not violate any of the laws enforced in the country. That's very clear. The BCCI will not do anything that is not permitted by the government or by any law of the country."

Industry sources suggest the exit wasn't straightforward, with one telling Reuters: "These are watertight agreements and cannot be exited unilaterally. It will have to be a mutual decision since the law of the land doesn't permit advertising of banned games."

The new legislation prohibits advertising, promotion and sponsorship of online gaming platforms, making Dream11's continued association with Indian cricket legally impossible. The ban affects a wide range of platforms including card games, poker and fantasy sports apps that have become hugely popular across India.

Government officials justified the crackdown by citing concerns over widespread financial distress, addiction and even suicide among young people. Authorities also linked online gambling to fraud, money laundering and terrorism financing, prompting the decisive legislative action.

"There's not much time left for the Asia Cup, but we are exploring options," a board official said, highlighting the urgency facing cricket administrators.

dream11gambling banindian cricketsponsorship

Related News

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain
Featured

Suryakumar to lead India, Gill named Asia Cup vice-captain

Babar, Rizwan left out of Pakistan T20 squad for Asia Cup
Cricket

Babar, Rizwan left out of Pakistan T20 squad for Asia Cup

What esports and football have in common
Sports

What esports and football have in common

Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return
Cricket

Woakes eyes rehab over surgery for Ashes return

More For You

Afghanistan

Afghanistan, who have not played a T20 international in 2025, will face Pakistan in the opening match of the tri-series on Friday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Asia Cup: Rashid Khan to lead spin-heavy Afghanistan; Mehidy left out of Bangladesh squad

AFGHANISTAN on Sunday named a spin-heavy squad led by Rashid Khan for the upcoming T20 tri-series in Sharjah and the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

The squad includes spinners Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, AM Ghazanfar and Mohammad Nabi alongside captain Rashid Khan.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pujara-Tests-Getty

Pujara made his Test debut in 2010 and went on to score 7,195 runs in the format at an average of 43.60. (Photo: Getty Images)

Cheteshwar Pujara announces retirement after 103 Tests

CHETESHWAR PUJARA on Sunday (August 24) announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, bringing to a close an international career that lasted more than a decade.

Pujara played 103 Test matches and five One Day Internationals for India. His last appearance came in the World Test Championship final against Australia in 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
​DY Patil Stadium

The tournament begins on September 30 and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will host up to five fixtures - including the tournament opener, a semifinal and potentially the final on November 2. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Cricket: Women's world cup moved from Bengaluru to Mumbai

MUMBAI will host next month’s Women's ODI World Cup, instead of Bengaluru, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Friday (22), citing "unforeseen circumstances".

Eleven people died on June 4 at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's victory celebrations in the Indian Premier League.

Keep ReadingShow less
Harry Brook

Harry Brook leads his team off the field during the 2nd ODI between England and the West Indies at Sophia Gardens on June 01, 2025 in Cardiff. (Photo: Getty Images)

getty images

England announce Sri Lanka white-ball tour schedule

ENGLAND on Wednesday confirmed the dates for their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka in January and February next year, which will form part of their build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Harry Brook’s side will begin the tour with the first of three one-day internationals on January 22, two weeks after the scheduled fifth day of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney. Brook, who is now England’s white-ball captain, is expected to feature in that match.

Keep ReadingShow less
Seales

Jayden Seales (R) of West Indies celebrates the dismissal of Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during the 3rd and final ODI at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago, on August 12, 2025.

Getty

Pakistan lose 3rd ODI by 202 runs as West Indies clinch series

FAST bowler Jayden Seales took six wickets as West Indies beat Pakistan by 202 runs in the third and deciding one-day international in Trinidad on Tuesday.

Pakistan, chasing 295 to win, were all out for 92 in 19 overs. Seales took 6-18, removing the top order early and later returning to dismiss the tail.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us