Dream11 pulls out as Indian cricket sponsor after gambling ban

INDIAN cricket faces a scramble to find a new main sponsor after Dream11 pulled out of its three-year partnership worth £33 million ($43.6m) following the government's sweeping ban on online gambling platforms.

Representatives from Dream11, India's biggest fantasy sports platform, visited the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) headquarters on Monday (25) to inform chief executive Hemang Amin they could no longer continue the sponsorship deal. The company's logo currently appears on jerseys worn by both the men's and women's national teams.

The withdrawal comes after parliament last week passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, which criminalises the offering and financing of real-money online games. The new law carries severe penalties, with offenders facing up to five years in prison and hefty fines.

"As a result, they won't be the team's sponsors for the Asia Cup. The BCCI will float a new tender soon," a BCCI official said. The timing creates significant pressure for cricket bosses, with the T20 Asia Cup beginning on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates.

Dream11 originally signed the three-year agreement in July 2023, taking over as jersey sponsor in a deal worth £31m. The fantasy sports giant, valued at $8 billion (£6.1bn), also sponsors several Indian Premier League franchises and international competitions including Australia's Big Bash League and the Caribbean Premier League.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had indicated the board's position last week, "The BCCI will not violate any of the laws enforced in the country. That's very clear. The BCCI will not do anything that is not permitted by the government or by any law of the country."

Industry sources suggest the exit wasn't straightforward, with one telling Reuters: "These are watertight agreements and cannot be exited unilaterally. It will have to be a mutual decision since the law of the land doesn't permit advertising of banned games."

The new legislation prohibits advertising, promotion and sponsorship of online gaming platforms, making Dream11's continued association with Indian cricket legally impossible. The ban affects a wide range of platforms including card games, poker and fantasy sports apps that have become hugely popular across India.

Government officials justified the crackdown by citing concerns over widespread financial distress, addiction and even suicide among young people. Authorities also linked online gambling to fraud, money laundering and terrorism financing, prompting the decisive legislative action.

"There's not much time left for the Asia Cup, but we are exploring options," a board official said, highlighting the urgency facing cricket administrators.