Website Logo
  • Sunday, December 26, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 479,682
Total Cases 34,786,802
Today's Fatalities 162
Today's Cases 6,987
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 479,682
Total Cases 34,786,802
Today's Fatalities 162
Today's Cases 6,987

CRICKET

Dravid urges India to seize their moment in history

India coach Rahul Dravid. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

By: Sattwik Biswal

INDIA coach Rahul Dravid has urged his players to seize the chance to claim a first ever Test series win in South Africa, a moment that could be career defining for many in the team.

India have enjoyed recent success in Australia and England, but South Africa remains a mighty challenge for the top ranked Test side, though they will arguably never have had a better chance against a home team going through a transition period and with far less experience than in the past.

“It is a great challenge and a great opportunity for everyone,” Dravid told reporters on Saturday (25). “It is something you look forward to as a batsman, the chance to play away from home and Test yourself against some really good opposition in their home conditions.

“A lot of your career is defined by those sorts of performances, so it is a great opportunity for everyone in the group to put in the performances that are something that they can remember, and people will remember them for.”

Dravid played 11 Tests in South Africa and averaged under 30, well below his career mark of 52.31, so he is aware of the challenges of adjusting from lower wickets on the sub-continent to the higher bounce of the Highveld.

He said there would be much to consider when selecting a starting XI, and expects those who do not make the cut to be disappointed, something he sees as a positive.

“Most players are professional. Sometimes you have to have difficult conversations. Everyone wants to be part of the playing XI, but they understand situations. As long as you can give them the reasons for it (not being selected).

“Players will be disappointed, but that is one of the things that makes people succeed at this level, you want to be playing, competing and part of the action, not sitting out.”

Virat Kohli will captain India in the first Test but decisions around the middle-order batting and how many seamers to pick will be the main conundrum for the team management.

The second Test will be in Johannesburg from Jan. 3-7, with the third in Cape Town from Jan. 11-15.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

CRICKET
Former England captain Illingworth dies at 89
Sports
Kohli’s India seek to conquer final frontier in South Africa
CRICKET
Harbhajan Singh retires from all forms of cricket
HEADLINE STORY
Ganguly shouldn’t have spoken on Kohli captaincy issue: Vengsarkar
HEADLINE STORY
Pakistan opener Abid Ali on road to recovery after heart scare
Sports
Black Caps Williamson, Patel to miss Bangladesh Tests
Sports
Pakistan’s Abid diagnosed with heart condition after chest pain
Sports
Lloyd retires from commentary a month after Rafiq testimony and apology
Sports
IPL ‘next big step’ to grow women’s game, says NZ captain Devine
Sports
Ashwin says former coach Shastri “threw him under the bus”
HEADLINE STORY
Yorkshire link up with Pakistan Super League team after racism scandal
Sports
Yasir Shah accused of helping friend abduct, molest and threaten girl
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
How Right to Play is batting for the girl’s team…
How cricket landed on Indian shores in 1721
Rules for wills and foreign assets
How do you know yourself?
Indian restaurant’s recipe for success despite Covid hurdles
South African anti-apartheid campaigner Archbishop Tutu dies at 90
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE