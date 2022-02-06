Website Logo
  Sunday, February 06, 2022
INDIA

Draped in tricolour, Lata Mangeshkar embarks on her final journey

Funeral procession of singer Lata Mangeshkar leaves from her residence, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

By: Sattwik Biswal

SINGING LEGEND Lata Mangeshkar’s mortal remains, draped in the national flag, were taken in a truck from her residence in south Mumbai to Shivaji Park in Dadar on Sunday evening for the funeral, which will be held with full state honours.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, noted actor Anupam Kher, lyricist Javed Akhtar and filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali were among those who paid tributes to Mangeshkar at her residence on Pedder Road in south Mumbai, located about 8 km from the Shivaji Park, before her mortal remains were taken for the last rites.

A large number of people also thronged the roads from where the cortege passed as the 92-year-old melody queen embarked on her final journey.

She died in a hospital here on Sunday (6) morning following multi-organ failure.

Before Mangeshkar’s mortal remains were kept in the truck decked with flowers and a huge photograph of the singer, the police and military personnel gave a ceremonial salute and a band played the national anthem.

Lata Mangeshkar funeral
People of Mumbai attend the funeral procession of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)

Some of her family members, including sister and veteran singer Asha Bhonsle, accompanied the mortal remains in the truck

Aaditya Thackeray, a minister in Maharashtra government was present on the occasion.

Those who paid tributes to Mangeshkar at her residence included Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Nanda, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Madhur Bhandarkar, actor Shraddha Kapoor and music composer Lalit Pandit

The truck, escorted by a military police jeep, moved through the Haji Ali junction, Worli Naka, Poddar Hospital Chowk, Old Passport Office, Siddhivinayak temple, Cadel Road and later reached the Shivaji Park in Dadar.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

