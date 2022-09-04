Website Logo
  • Sunday, September 04, 2022
Don’t make this common error while brushing your teeth

Fluoride helps make enamel harder and more resistant to acids that cause cavities.

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

Though most people understand the importance of brushing and flossing, this may not be the end-all to healthy teeth.

Also, rinsing the mouth thoroughly after brushing is common practice. But did you know that doing this could actually be reducing the health benefits to your teeth?

One dental expert has pointed out a common error almost everyone makes after brushing.

Doctor Edmond Hewlett, an advisor for the American Dental Association and professor at UCLA School of Dentistry has reportedly highlighted that rinsing after brushing doesn’t help oral health, The Sun reports.

Though leaving toothpaste (after brushing) in your mouth may seem gross, but according to Dr Hewlett, allowing the toothpaste to do its job just a little longer, can actually benefit your teeth.

He states that fluoride is the most well-established effective ingredient in toothpaste, so you should make sure your toothpaste has fluoride in it.

Additionally, experts inform that toothpaste that contains fluoride – the ingredient that is meant to strengthen your tooth enamel (the outermost layer of the teeth) might need a bit of extra time to remain on the surface of your teeth for you to reap its full benefit.

The reason is, fluoride helps make the enamel harder and more resistant to acids that cause cavities.

Info in Colgate’s website cites that treating your teeth with fluoride is a very important part of an oral care routine – when you use a toothpaste that contains fluoride, it ends up in your saliva.

So, when teeth are coated in that saliva, the enamel ends up absorbing the fluoride. Once there, the fluoride bonds with (calcium and phosphate) that naturally exist in the enamel to create fluorapatite, which is a strong material that can resist decay and help prevent cavities.

By not rinsing your mouth after brushing, means you’re leaving the fluoride from the toothpaste in your mouth for a longer time.

This gives you a better effect from the fluoride and will contribute to a healthy set of teeth, said Dr Hewlett.

The dental expert is also reported to have said, “When you measure a person’s fluoride levels in saliva, if they don’t rinse, there’s more fluoride.”

Dr Hewlett believes that the idea of not rinsing is just an extra step to help the fluoride be even more effective.

However, your specific dental health will play an important role in the effectiveness, he said.

He is also quoted as saying, “If you typically don’t get cavities, then you should continue using fluoride toothpaste.

“The decision to rinse or not to rinse after brushing probably won’t make a difference.”

But on the other hand, not rinsing is probably a better decision for those who struggle with cavities.

Having said that, the expert advises that there is no reason you should worry, imagining that you’ve been brushing your teeth wrong your entire life.

Dr Hewlett asserts that as long as you brush your teeth twice a day (for at least two minutes) the fluoride will remain in your mouth to help safeguard your teeth.

Also, those who use mouthwash to rinse after brushing needn’t worry (as long as the product contains fluoride). But if your mouthwash doesn’t contain fluoride then you may as well be rinsing with water, the dentist said.

For those worried about the lingering taste of toothpaste in your mouth – Dr Hewlett explains that your saliva will clear the toothpaste out naturally, so you won’t have to taste it all day.

In addition, speaking about how you can make your pearly whites shine, cosmetic dentist and Real Housewives of Cheshire star, Dr Hannah Kinsella reportedly said, though the food and drink you consume can stain your teeth, the way you brush could make a difference, The Sun informs.

She states, “Instead of brushing teeth aggressively with a hard grip – which can be a natural response – try to hold your toothbrush at the very end and use a grip as if you’re holding a pen.

“This will reduce pressure to the brush and the teeth, therefore protecting them from damage. All of these things can contribute to whiter teeth!”

 

