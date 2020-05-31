Donate part of salary to low-income staff: Vettori to Bangladesh board

hrf
Former New Zealand captain and Bangladesh’s spin bowling coach Daniel Vettori has asked the BCB to give a part of his salary to the Board’s low-income staffers amid the financial hardship being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury said Vettori has officially communicated his decision.

“Vettori has said that we should donate a specific part of his salary to the BCB’s low-income staff. He has officially informed the cricket operations committee,” BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the Dhaka-based Prothom Alo newspaper.

The amount that the 41-year-old former spin-bowling all-rounder has decided to donate was not disclosed in the report.

According to ESPNcricinfo, he is the highest-paid member of the Bangladesh coaching staff, earning $250,000 for his 100-day contract that runs till the end of the scheduled T20 World Cup later this year.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also donated Taka 3.61 crore ($428,000 approx.) to help tackle the crisis.

The country’s cricketers, including those in the Under-19 category, and the players’ association too have contributed in the fight against COVID-19.

Sports bodies across the globe are staring at massive financial losses due to the current halt in activities amid the deadly pandemic.

