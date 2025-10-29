Skip to content
Don Lee set for Indian cinema debut in Prabhas’ 'Spirit', helmed by 'Animal' director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Don Lee might share screen space with Prabhas in Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit.

Don Lee to battle Prabhas in 'Spirit'

Korean superstar Don Lee to battle Prabhas in 'Spirit' after secret India trip, reports claim

Getty Images/ Instagram/sandeepreddy.vanga
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

See Full Bio
Highlights:

  • Train to Busan actor Don Lee is said to be part of Spirit.
  • He is said to be playing the main villain opposite Prabhas.
  • Reports follow the actor’s own social media posts about travelling to India.
  • The film’s team is yet to make an official casting announcement.

Korean star Don Lee, best known for Train to Busan and Marvel’s Eternals, is said to be stepping into Indian cinema with Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s upcoming film Spirit. Sources in Seoul say Lee is playing the villain, and if that is true, it is a significant one. A Korean heavyweight joining Indian cinema does not happen every day.

Don Lee to battle Prabhas in 'Spirit'


Don Lee to take on Prabhas in Spirit

Reports from Korean entertainment outlets say Don Lee, also known as Ma Dong-seok, has joined Spirit as the villain. The post first appeared on Muko, a Korean drama community on X, claiming that Lee’s role “stands in opposition to the one played by Prabhas.”

The report described Spirit as a “dark toned detective crime drama” led by Prabhas and directed by Vanga, who has built a reputation for pushing boundaries with Arjun Reddy and Animal. If true, it brings two powerhouse performers, one from South Korea, one from India, into the same frame for the first time.

Korean media hints at India shoot

Speculation started when Don Lee posted photos from what appeared to be an airport, followed by reports of him flying to India. Korean portals later said the trip was linked to the filming of Spirit.

Fans have been piecing things together themselves. They have been staring at Don Lee’s airport photos, guessing flight details, trying to work out if he is already shooting. The Spirit team has not said a word yet, but the noise online is not slowing down.

What is Spirit about?

The film is from T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. Prabhas plays a cop. Triptii Dimri, Prakash Raj, and Vivek Oberoi are also part of it. Earlier this month, on Prabhas’ birthday, Vanga dropped a “sound story,” a short teaser made entirely of audio.


A growing wave of India–Korea collaborations

Don Lee’s reported entry into Indian cinema comes as cross cultural projects between Asia’s biggest film industries continue to grow. Recent streaming tie ups and fan crossovers show how Korean and Indian entertainment are collaborating faster than ever.

Spirit is expected to release worldwide in 2026. The production team has not confirmed Lee’s casting yet, but if it is true, this could be one of the biggest East meets South moments Indian cinema has seen in years.

indian cinemaprabhassandeep reddy vangaspiritdon lee

