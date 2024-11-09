  • Saturday, November 09, 2024
Diwali celebrations held in Wales

From L- Vikram Doraiswami, Eluned Morgan MS and Raj Aggarwal.

By: Pramod Thomas

DIWALI celebrations were held in Wales this week. Organised by the Welsh government and the Honorary Consulate of India in Wales, the event took place at the Great Hall, Swansea University’s Bay Campus, on Thursday (7).

Welsh first minister Eluned Morgan MS, Indian high commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and Indian diplomat Raj Aggarwal were present at the event.

Hosted by Morgan, the evening showcased cultural performances, including a light show by the Army Band Corps of Drums and a dance performance by the Rekha Natya Academy.

Picture2
Indian students studying in Wales during the event.

The Lord Lieutenant of West Glamorgan, mayor of Swansea, prominent industry leaders, community members, senior representatives and students from Welsh universities, as well as personnel from the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Police also attended.

Morgan emphasised the values of compassion, prosperity, and shared connections between Wales and India. She expressed gratitude for the contributions of the Indian community to Wales, particularly in healthcare and business.

Picture3
Performance by Rekha Natya Dance Academy students

Doraiswami spoke on the strong ties between India and Wales, highlighting the achievements of the India-Wales 2024 Year.

Aggarwal said, “Wales has been a wonderfully welcoming country to the Indian diaspora, and we share the same affection for good food, drink and music.”

He also highlighted India’s pivotal role in the global economy, stressing the potential for Welsh educational institutions and businesses to expand partnerships with India.

