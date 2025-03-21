Disney’s ‘Snow White’ controversy explodes: Why the live-action remake has fans and critics divided!

The long-awaited Snow White live-action remake has finally arrived, but instead of a fairytale ending, it’s found itself at the centre of an all-out internet war. Critics and audiences are clashing over whether this reimagined classic is a bold new take or an absolute disaster. Some are calling it a visually stunning update, while others say it’s proof that Disney has officially lost the plot.

So, what exactly is going on? Let’s break down the Snow White chaos.

- YouTube youtu.be





A film doomed from the start?

Even before Snow White hit theatres, controversy was brewing. The casting of Rachel Zegler as the iconic princess ruffled feathers, with some fans arguing she didn’t resemble the classic character. Then came reports of major script changes. Prince Charming? Axed. The dwarfs? Replaced. The storyline? Completely reworked to focus less on romance and more on Snow White’s independence.

For some, this was a welcome modernisation. For others, it was a step too far. And once the film released, the reviews reflected this massive divide.

Love it or hate it – There’s no middle ground

If you check Rotten Tomatoes, you’d think people watched two completely different movies. Critics praise Snow White for its lush visuals, progressive themes, and Zegler’s performance. Audiences? Not so much. The audience score tells a different story, with many viewers slamming the film for feeling “soulless” and “preachy.”

And then there’s the elephant in the room—review bombing. Some claim trolls are deliberately tanking the ratings, while others insist Disney’s critics’ scores are artificially high. Either way, it’s clear Snow White isn’t just a movie now; it’s a battleground.

Rachel Zegler’s portrayal of Snow White has sparked debate, with critics applauding her performance while fans remain split over the casting choice Instagram/snowwhite_liveaction





YouTube & TikTok have taken over the debate

Forget Rotten Tomatoes because YouTube and TikTok are where the real drama is unfolding. Reaction videos, breakdowns, and heated debates are flooding social media. Hashtags like #DisneyFlop and #NotMySnowWhite are trending… but so are #MagicalMasterpiece and #SnowWhiteRules.

And here’s the kicker: many of the loudest voices in this debate haven’t even seen the movie. Some are forming opinions based on trailers, leaked clips, and second-hand reactions. It’s become less about the film itself and more about what Snow White represents in pop culture today.

The bigger question: Is Disney losing its magic?

Snow White is just the latest in a series of Disney live-action remakes that have left audiences divided. The Little Mermaid faced similar backlash, and even The Lion King, a box office hit was criticised for lacking the heart of the animated original.

From major script changes to review bombing accusations, Snow White has become one of Disney’s most controversial live-action remakes Instagram/snowwhite_liveaction





So, is Disney running out of ideas? Has the magic worn off? Or are audiences simply resistant to change?

Should you watch Snow White?

At this point, watching Snow White feels less like seeing a movie and more like joining a cultural moment. Whether you end up loving it or tearing it apart, one thing is certain, Snow White has people talking.

And in Hollywood, there’s no such thing as bad publicity.