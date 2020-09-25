Disha Patani & Aditya Roy Kapur reteam for Ahmed Khan’s next?

In Malang (2020), Aditya Roy Kapur and Disha Patani joined forces for the first time and set the silver screen on fire with their crackling chemistry. After the rousing success of the Mohit Suri directorial, the two were set to star together in Suri’s next Ek Villain 2, though not opposite each other. However, Kapur decided to quit the project due to some creative differences and the role finally went to Arjun Kapoor.

After exiting Ek Villain 2, Aditya Roy Kapur went on to sign an action-packed entertainer with filmmaker Ahmed Khan. The latest we hear that now the choreographer-turned-filmmaker has roped in Disha Patani too to pair her opposite Kapur in the film.

A popular tabloid reports that the team is currently trying to lock the combination dates and if both the actors’ dates match, they will start shooting for the film by the end of the year. Though the makers are yet to announce the project officially, the same publication goes on to report that it has tentatively been titled Om.

A few weeks ago, reports were doing the rounds that newcomer Tara Sutaria had snagged the lead role opposite Aditya Roy Kapur in the film. However, the actress did like the story of the movie, but she was yet to sign it on the dotted line.

On the work front, Disha Patani is looking forward to resuming shoot to finish the pending work on her much-awaited film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai opposite superstar Salman Khan. The action entertainer, directed by Prabhu Deva, also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in important roles. Patani also plays the lead role in producer Ekta Kapoor’s next production offering KTina, directed by Ashima Chibber.

Aditya Roy Kapur, on the other hand, will next be seen in filmmaker Anurag Basu’s anthology film Ludo. The movie is slated to premiere as a direct digital release on Netflix in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

