Dimple Kapadia to play a RAW officer in Pathan?

Murtuza Iqbal







There reports that Dimple Kapadia will be seen playing a pivotal role in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathan. And now, according to a report in Mid-day, the actress has started shooting for the film, and she plays the role of a Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) officer in it.

A source told the tabloid, “Dimple has been flooded with offers post her appearance in Tenet. She loved the script of Pathan and immediately agreed to be part of the film. She plays a RAW (Research & Analysis Wing) officer who helps Shah Rukh’s undercover agent in his mission. She has a 20-day schedule in Mumbai.”

Dimple and SRK will be reuniting on the big screen after a gap of 28 years. The two were last seen together in the 1992 release Dil Aashna Hai.







“Dimple has another biggie in the web series, Tandav. She will juggle the shoot with the web show’s post-production,” the source added.

The teaser of Tandav has been released, and Dimple leaves a mark with a small glimpse in it. The web series, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, is created by Ali Abbas Zafar. The filmmaker took to Instagram to share the teaser.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Abbas Zafar (@aliabbaszafar)







Well, Dimple is currently garnering praises for her performance in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The film had released internationally a few months ago, but it got a theatrical release in India this month.

Talking about Pathan, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra and it is being directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. While the shooting of the film has kickstarted, the makers have not yet announced the movie officially.

There were reports that Aditya Chopra is planning to announce the film on 1st January 2021. However, there’s no official confirmation about it.





