Diljit Dosanjh not interested in doing Shaad Ali’s next based on male pregnancy?

Diljit Dosanjh and Shaad Ali had teamed up in 2018 for a movie titled Soorma. The film had received mixed reviews and didn’t do a great business at the box office. However, Diljit’s performance was appreciated a lot in it.

Now, a couple of weeks ago, there were reports that the actor and the filmmaker are all set to team up once again and this time the film will be based on male pregnancy. However, according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Diljit is not keen on doing the film.

A source told the portal, “The film in question is titled Papa Ji Pet Se Hai and is to be directed by Shaad Ali, who had worked with Diljit in Soorma (2018). When Shaad narrated its script, Diljit had loved it and agreed to work in the film in principle. He’s in San Francisco before the Coronavirus-induced lockdown commenced in India and was to return this month to shoot for the film. Shaad Ali and his team began work on the film and are ready with the music and prosthetics.”

“However, Diljit Dosanjh doesn’t seem to be interested in doing the film anymore. He’s not responding to the calls of the director and producer. Shaad Ali was all geared up to shoot for the film but they are now stranded and don’t know what to do. Hence, the shoot has now been indefinitely delayed. It seems like Diljit has developed cold feet. Maybe, he fears doing a film on such a taboo topic will invite backlash from his fans,” added the source.

Talking about his other movies, Diljit was last seen on the big screen in 2019 release Good Newwz. He has a film titled Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari in his kitty.