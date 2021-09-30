Diljit Dosanjh becomes the new face of uber-cool motorsport collection from FILA

Diljit Dosanjh (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is the new face of FILA in India. Apart from being a talented musician and an amazing actor, Dosanjh is a style icon also whose bold fashion statements have been inspiring a whole new generation for several years now.

In the campaign, Dosanjh will be seen sporting FILA’s uber-cool Motorsport collection. This year, the collection launches a line of apparel and footwear infused with style and performance with a Motorsport edge.

The singer-actor announced his association with the brand in his own style. “Hum Fila wale ban gaye” (I have now become part of the FILA family),” he shared in one of his Instagram stories.

Mr. Rohan Batra – Managing Director – Cravatex Brands Limited, which has an exclusive license for the Brand FILA in India, said, “We are extremely delighted to have Diljit Dosanjh as the face of the brand in India. Diljit has effortlessly blended streetwear and culture and continues to be a massive influence on the youth of India. His approach matches the philosophy of FILA, which caters to the everyday lifestyle of young consumers, who are ambitious while being effortlessly fashionable. We could not have asked for a better association than Diljit, whose style statement is authentic and true.”

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is rumoured to be starring in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next project for Netflix. The untitled film is reportedly based on the 1984 riots in India that broke out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The actor has also been approached to star alongside Rajkummar Rao in Netflix’s yet-to-be-titled streaming show, set to kickstart shooting early next year. Raj & DK are attached as the creators of the show.

