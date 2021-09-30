Website Logo
  • Thursday, September 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 448,062
Total Cases 3,37,39,980
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 23,529
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 448,062
Total Cases 3,37,39,980
Today's Fatalities 311
Today's Cases 23,529

Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh becomes the new face of uber-cool motorsport collection from FILA

Diljit Dosanjh (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is the new face of FILA in India. Apart from being a talented musician and an amazing actor, Dosanjh is a style icon also whose bold fashion statements have been inspiring a whole new generation for several years now.

In the campaign, Dosanjh will be seen sporting FILA’s uber-cool Motorsport collection. This year, the collection launches a line of apparel and footwear infused with style and performance with a Motorsport edge.

The singer-actor announced his association with the brand in his own style. “Hum Fila wale ban gaye” (I have now become part of the FILA family),” he shared in one of his Instagram stories.

Mr. Rohan Batra – Managing Director – Cravatex Brands Limited, which has an exclusive license for the Brand FILA in India, said, “We are extremely delighted to have Diljit Dosanjh as the face of the brand in India. Diljit has effortlessly blended streetwear and culture and continues to be a massive influence on the youth of India. His approach matches the philosophy of FILA, which caters to the everyday lifestyle of young consumers, who are ambitious while being effortlessly fashionable. We could not have asked for a better association than Diljit, whose style statement is authentic and true.”

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh is rumoured to be starring in filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar’s next project for Netflix. The untitled film is reportedly based on the 1984 riots in India that broke out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi.

The actor has also been approached to star alongside Rajkummar Rao in Netflix’s yet-to-be-titled streaming show, set to kickstart shooting early next year. Raj & DK are attached as the creators of the show.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Mira Nair: Colonialists made us believe that we aren’t able to represent ourselves
Entertainment
Shruti Haasan: I feel blessed to have grown up in a multicultural Indian home
Entertainment
Prabhu Deva set to play a police officer once again
Entertainment
Jackie Shroff roped in as goodwill ambassador for India’s All Living Things Environmental Film Festival
Entertainment
Apne 2 to go on the floors in March 2022
Entertainment
Freddy: Shooting of Kartik Aaryan and Alaya F starrer wrapped up
Entertainment
Gangubai Kathiawadi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial starring Alia Bhatt to hit the big…
Entertainment
Maidaan: Ajay Devgn and Priyamani starrer gets a new release date
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal shines in the trailer of Shoojit Sircar’s Sardar Udham
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas join Broadway’s Chicken & Biscuits producing team
Entertainment
Rakul Preet Singh: I’m in UK for a shoot, and I was super…
Entertainment
Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya returns to TV screens for one more time on…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mahesh Bhupathi on his docu-series Break Point, his equation with…
Choreographer Atul Jindal on Kanta Laga, the song getting a…
Rithvik Dhanjani on his audio series Buri Nazar, if he…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Mira Nair: Colonialists made us believe that we aren’t able…
Shruti Haasan: I feel blessed to have grown up in…
Diljit Dosanjh becomes the new face of uber-cool motorsport collection…
Prabhu Deva set to play a police officer once again
Jackie Shroff roped in as goodwill ambassador for India’s All…
Sanghera’s wealth soars as Oxford Nanopore makes stellar debut on…