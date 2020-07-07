Digangana Suryavanshi to star opposite Arjun Rampal in a period film

Digangana Suryavanshi, who is best remembered for essaying the female lead on Star Plus’ popular show Ek Veer Ki Ardaas…Veera, has now successfully transitioned to movies. She was last seen in the 2018 film Jalebi. And if fresh reports are to be believed, the actress has added yet another exciting project to her pocket.

According to reports, Digangana Suryavanshi has been roped in to play the female lead opposite Arjun Rampal in The Battle of Bhima Koregaon, which is a period film based on a real-life incident.

“Digangana has also done a few fight scenes alongside Arjun Rampal in the film, which is about halfway complete. The shoot happened in KD Studios where a huge set still remains erect. The team is waiting for the shoot to resume at the ND studios,” a source in the know tells a publication.

The source goes on to dd that the actress will have several scenes in the film on the battlefield. “Digangana is a confident heroine and participated in the fight scene, giving a tough competition to the warriors on the reel. She may have a few more scenes in the film on the battlefield, and she also plays the love interest of Arjun Rampal.”

Apart from Bollywood, Suryavanshi is making great strides in the South Indian film industry also. She next stars opposite superstar Gopichand in a film titled Seetimaarr. The movie will resume shoot in the month of August. She is also in talks for several other films in both Bollywood and Tollywood.

