Website Logo
  • Friday, September 02, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Did Aamir Khan issue apology after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ debacle?

The strange post comes days after Aamir’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failed at box office.

By: Melvin Samuel

Superstar Aamir Khan left netizens confused after an apology video was uploaded on Instagram page of Aamir Khan Productions.

The clip began with the words ‘Michami Dukkadam’ which roughly translates to ‘may all my improper actions be inconsequential’. A voice was heard saying, as words appeared on a black screen, “All of us are human beings and we only make mistakes. Sometimes through our words and sometimes by our actions, at times we do it without knowing and at times when we are angry.”

“We also hurt people with our jokes and sometimes without talking. If I have hurt your feelings in any way ever then I ask for your forgiveness with my heart, promise and being.” The video ended with ‘Michami Dukkadam’,” the clip stated.

The theme from actor Shah Rukh Khan’s film Kal Ho Na No played as the background music.

Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Seems like someone has hacked his account.”

“Apology for laal Singh Chaddha failure?” Another one wrote.
The strange post comes days after Aamir’s film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ failed at box office.

The film and its cast had been mired in controversy ahead of the film’s release over Aamir’s controversial statements made in the past leading to Laal Singh Chaddha becoming a target of the rising boycott trend on social media.

(ANI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz heading to BFI London Film Festival
Entertainment
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson brings his own meals for restaurants to heat up, says director
Entertainment
Games of Thrones King Joffrey aka Jack Gleeson marries girlfriend in ‘simple’ Irish wedding, see…
Hollywood News
Nicole Kidman’s new jellyfish haircut sets the internet on fire
MUSIC
White male artists still dominate on-air across the top 20 Airplay charts in UK: Report
FILM
Shree 420: Relevant all-time classic
Hollywood News
Henry Cavill is ‘100% back’ as Superman in the DCEU, claims a well-placed…
Hollywood News
Madonna gets chatty about her current obsession with sex, big ‘d***s’, and how…
Entertainment
Aamir Khan spotted for the first time after the epic failure of Laal…
Hollywood News
Post his break-up with Camilla Morrone, netizens call out Leonardo DiCaprio for dating…
Entertainment
Shia LaBeouf joins cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s feature ‘Megalopolis’
Entertainment
Shocking! ‘House of the Dragon’ co-showrunner Miguel Sapochnik steps down before season 2
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Greenpeace drops boulders on UK seabed to block bottom-trawling fishing
Did Aamir Khan issue apology after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ debacle?
Hansal Mehta’s Faraaz heading to BFI London Film Festival
Myanmar junta sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to jail for…
Police seek help as man goes missing from mental health…
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson brings his own meals for restaurants…