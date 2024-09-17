Diane Abbott accuses Starmer of treating her as a ‘non-person’

Diane Abbott highlighted the lack of personal outreach from Starmer, stating she felt ignored by the party leadership.

By: EasternEye

LABOUR MP Diane Abbott has accused Keir Starmer of treating her as a “non-person” in the wake of racist comments made about her by Tory donor Frank Hester.

In an interview with BBC Newsnight, Abbott also criticised her suspension from Labour over alleged antisemitic comments, describing it as part of Starmer’s effort to distance the party from its left-wing members.

She noted that, at the time, the Labour leader “never reached out to me personally and did treat me as a non-person.”

“If somebody was threatening to have you shot, you would have expected your party to offer more support, provide advice on safety and security, and perhaps even express some sympathy. And none of that happened,” she told the BBC.

Abbott was suspended in 2023 after writing a letter to The Observer in which she suggested Jewish, Irish, and Traveller people do not face racism throughout their lives. She later apologised and withdrew the letter.

A Labour spokesperson countered Abbott’s claims, stating that Starmer and the party condemned Hester’s comments and offered support to Abbott at the time. The spokesperson said Abbott remains an inspiration to many and acknowledged the significant abuse she has received.

The Guardian had earlier reported that Frank Hester, who donated £20 million to the Conservative Party in 2023, made derogatory comments about Abbott in 2019, including suggesting she should be shot. Hester apologised for his remarks, stating they were not related to her race or gender.

Abbott expressed concern that comments like Hester’s could incite violence, referencing the murders of MPs Jo Cox and David Amess. She also highlighted the lack of personal outreach from Starmer, stating she felt ignored by the party leadership.

Abbott further revealed that during the Labour investigation into her letter, she felt “depressed” and believed the party was preparing to remove her.

While Starmer eventually allowed her to stand in her seat for the general election, Abbott claimed she was indirectly offered a deal to step down, which she rejected.

Abbott denied being antisemitic and reiterated her apology for the letter.