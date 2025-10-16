Ranveer Singh’s rugged look meets Hanumankind’s fierce rap in 'Dhurandhar' title track

Highlights:
- Ranveer Singh’s rugged new look anchors the high-energy music video.
- Rapper Hanumankind makes his official Bollywood début with a fierce verse.
- Modern take on the classic Punjabi folk tune 'Jogi'.
- Glimpses of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in the mix.
- The full trailer lands next month.
The Dhurandhar title track just hit the internet, and the noise around this spy thriller just went up a few notches. This is the track that pulls rapper Hanumankind into his first proper Bollywood playback moment. They have taken the old folk number 'Jogi' and built a power-packed version around it, a mix of earthy roots and straight-up aggressive energy that hits like a truck. It fits, honestly. It mirrors the film's whole gritty vibe and Ranveer Singh's battle-hardened look with that wild beard.
Hanumankind brings raw rap fire while Ranveer Singh owns 'Dhurandhar' music video Getty Images/ Youtube Screengrab/Saregama Music
What is the Dhurandhar title track about?
You get a proper blast of the film’s atmosphere from this track. The music video cuts fast between shots of a heavily bearded and muscular Ranveer Singh, looking every bit the part of a hardened operative. The video cuts to the other big names in the cast as well. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal are all there in what appears to be a tense, dark situation. The music includes traditional Punjabi folk with a stronger, cinematic rhythm.
How did Hanumankind get involved in the Dhurandhar song?
It turns out his involvement was a pretty organic, almost spontaneous thing. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev opened up about how the rap section came together. Apparently, it happened during a late-night studio session with director Aditya Dhar and Hanumankind himself. They captured an impromptu performance that just clicked, bringing what Sachdev called a "raw, instinctive fire" to the whole track. For an artist known for his independent work, this Dhurandhar feature is a major step into the mainstream film scene.
When is the Dhurandhar movie releasing?
All this build-up is heading towards a definite date. The makers confirmed it right at the end of the title track video. Dhurandhar is locked in for a worldwide theatrical release on 5 December of this year. For those who need more than a song to tide them over, the official trailer is promised for 12 November.