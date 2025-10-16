Skip to content
Ranveer Singh’s rugged look meets Hanumankind’s fierce rap in 'Dhurandhar' title track

Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal appear in the high-energy video as the classic Punjabi folk song Jogi gets a modern twist.

Ranveer Singh & Hanumankind

Hanumankind brings raw rap fire while Ranveer Singh owns 'Dhurandhar' music video

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 16, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • Ranveer Singh’s rugged new look anchors the high-energy music video.
  • Rapper Hanumankind makes his official Bollywood début with a fierce verse.
  • Modern take on the classic Punjabi folk tune 'Jogi'.
  • Glimpses of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal in the mix.
  • The full trailer lands next month.

The Dhurandhar title track just hit the internet, and the noise around this spy thriller just went up a few notches. This is the track that pulls rapper Hanumankind into his first proper Bollywood playback moment. They have taken the old folk number 'Jogi' and built a power-packed version around it, a mix of earthy roots and straight-up aggressive energy that hits like a truck. It fits, honestly. It mirrors the film's whole gritty vibe and Ranveer Singh's battle-hardened look with that wild beard.

What is the Dhurandhar title track about?

You get a proper blast of the film’s atmosphere from this track. The music video cuts fast between shots of a heavily bearded and muscular Ranveer Singh, looking every bit the part of a hardened operative. The video cuts to the other big names in the cast as well. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal are all there in what appears to be a tense, dark situation. The music includes traditional Punjabi folk with a stronger, cinematic rhythm.

How did Hanumankind get involved in the Dhurandhar song?

It turns out his involvement was a pretty organic, almost spontaneous thing. Music composer Shashwat Sachdev opened up about how the rap section came together. Apparently, it happened during a late-night studio session with director Aditya Dhar and Hanumankind himself. They captured an impromptu performance that just clicked, bringing what Sachdev called a "raw, instinctive fire" to the whole track. For an artist known for his independent work, this Dhurandhar feature is a major step into the mainstream film scene.


When is the Dhurandhar movie releasing?

All this build-up is heading towards a definite date. The makers confirmed it right at the end of the title track video. Dhurandhar is locked in for a worldwide theatrical release on 5 December of this year. For those who need more than a song to tide them over, the official trailer is promised for 12 November.

arjun rampaldhurandharranveer singhsanjay dutthanumankind

