Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur secretly dating after being spotted at multiple events?

Highlights:

• Dhanush attended Mrunal Thakur’s birthday party in Mumbai on 1 August, sparking dating rumours.

• Viral videos show the two sharing intimate moments and chatting privately at recent events.

• Source claims the actors are dating but want to keep the relationship low-profile.

• Neither Dhanush nor Mrunal have officially confirmed or denied the relationship.

Speculation around a potential new celebrity couple is growing, with South superstar Dhanush and Sita Ramam actress Mrunal Thakur making headlines after being spotted together at multiple events. On 1 August, Dhanush was seen attending Mrunal’s birthday party in Mumbai, an intimate event that also saw several stars in attendance. However, it was the chemistry between the duo that grabbed everyone's attention.

In a video from the party that quickly went viral, Dhanush is seen holding Mrunal’s hand, while the actress leans in to whisper something privately. Just hours earlier, he had also walked the red carpet at the premiere of Son of Sardaar 2, which stars Mrunal and Ajay Devgn. Their warm exchange at the event, captured by fans and media, only fuelled more dating chatter online.

Did Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush grow close through work?

Though the two haven’t worked together on-screen yet, sources claim their connection began through their professional circles. Mrunal has been expanding her presence in South Indian cinema following the success of Sita Ramam, while Dhanush continues to explore Hindi film projects. According to a source quoted by News18 Showsha, the actors crossed paths at an industry event in the South, where their friendship gradually developed into something deeper.

“It's true that they are seeing each other, but it’s still early,” said the source. “They’re not planning to go public yet. However, they’re also not hiding their outings either. Their friends believe they are well-matched, both value simplicity, privacy, and have similar work ethics.”

How fans and the internet are reacting to the dating buzz

The rumour mill kicked into high gear after several posts on Reddit highlighted a series of coincidences, including the possibility of a shared Spotify playlist and multiple joint appearances. The videos from the Son of Sardaar 2 screening and Mrunal’s birthday bash only added fuel to the fire. On X, fans debated the likelihood of a new romance. “Are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur dating?” one viral post read, garnering thousands of views.

Some fans are convinced, while others remain sceptical. “They could just be good friends,” one user commented. Others expressed excitement about the potential pairing, calling it “unexpected but cute.”





What’s next for Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur?

Professionally, both stars are busy with major releases. Mrunal is currently promoting Son of Sardaar 2, which released on 1 August, and shooting Dacoit: A Love Story alongside Adivi Sesh. Dhanush, meanwhile, will be seen next in Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Anand L. Rai, slated for release on 28 November.

Interestingly, Mrunal was also seen at the wrap party for Tere Ishk Mein in early July. She posed for pictures with Dhanush and the film team, further fuelling rumours of their closeness. Filmmaker Kanika Dhillon, who hosted the event, posted group shots on Instagram with a caption that read, “Our OG Raanjhanaa in the house Dhanush, we love you! With friends old and new – big smiles, bigger hearts!”





As of now, neither actor has addressed the speculation publicly.