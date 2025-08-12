Mrunal Thakur addresses Dhanush dating rumours, calls him ‘just a good friend’

Highlights:

Mrunal Thakur clarifies she is not dating Tamil actor Dhanush, calling him a “good friend.”

Says Dhanush attended Son of Sardaar 2 screening at Ajay Devgn’s invitation, not hers.

Rumours began after the duo were spotted together at multiple events.

Dhanush divorced Aishwarya Rajinikanth in 2022 after 18 years of marriage.

Mrunal Thakur has directly addressed the growing speculation linking her to Tamil superstar Dhanush. In recent weeks, social media buzzed with rumours of a romance between the Bollywood and South cinema actors after they were spotted together on multiple occasions. Speaking in an interview cited by Only Kollywood, the Son of Sardaar 2 actress dismissed the claims, stressing that their relationship is purely platonic.

“Dhanush is just a good friend to me. I’m aware that a lot of news has been circulating about the two of us recently, and I found it funny,” she said. Mrunal added that she understood why the gossip took off but insisted there was no truth to it.

Why was Dhanush at the Son of Sardaar 2 screening?

One of the biggest talking points fuelling the rumours was Dhanush’s appearance at the Mumbai screening of Son of Sardaar 2. Many assumed his presence meant a personal connection with Mrunal. However, the actress made it clear that it was veteran actor Ajay Devgn who extended the invitation.

“Dhanush attended the Son of Sardaar 2 event. No one should misunderstand that. It was Ajay Devgn who invited him,” she clarified.

The dating chatter had already started weeks earlier, when Mrunal was seen at the wrap-up party for Tere Ishq Mein, an upcoming Aanand L Rai directorial starring Dhanush. Videos from the event, showing the pair interacting closely, spread widely on social media and were picked apart by fans looking for signs of a budding romance.





How did the rumours start?

The speculation didn’t just stem from public appearances. Mrunal’s decision to follow Dhanush’s sisters on Instagram also caught the attention of fans and entertainment portals, leading many to believe they shared a deeper connection.

A report from News18 quoted an unnamed source claiming the two were indeed dating but preferred to keep their relationship private. “It’s too new and they have no plans to make it official publicly. But friends are rooting for them as they’re quite similar in values and choices,” the source said.

Despite this, Mrunal’s latest remarks appear aimed at putting the matter to rest.

Dhanush’s personal life after divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Dhanush was married to filmmaker Aishwarya Rajinikanth, daughter of legendary actor Rajinikanth, for 18 years before they announced their separation in January 2022. The couple share two sons, Yatra and Linga.

In a joint statement at the time, they described their journey together as one of “growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting” but said they had decided to part ways to focus on themselves as individuals. Despite the split, the two maintain an amicable relationship and recently reunited for their elder son’s school graduation.

Upcoming projects for both actors

Dhanush has a busy slate ahead, including Idli Kadai, Aanand L Rai’s Tere Ishq Mein, the tentatively titled D54 with Mamitha Baiju, and Kalam: The Missile Man of India, a biopic on former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam.

Mrunal Thakur is also balancing multiple big-ticket projects. She will star in Dacoit: A Love Story and the tentatively titled AA22xA6 alongside Allu Arjun, as well as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai with Varun Dhawan.





While fans may continue to speculate about their chemistry, Mrunal Thakur’s clear stance suggests the Dhanush romance rumours may not have much ground, at least for now.