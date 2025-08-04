Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Dhanush says AI-altered 'Raanjhanaa' climax stripped the film of its soul

AI-altered ending sparks backlash from Dhanush

Dhanush Raanjhanaa AI

Dhanush released a statement across his social media platforms

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 04, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Dhanush has spoken out against the AI-altered re-release of Raanjhanaa, calling it deeply disturbing.
  • The modified version replaces the film’s tragic climax with a scene showing Kundan’s survival.
  • Dhanush said the change was made despite his objections and “stripped the film of its very soul”.
  • Director Aanand L Rai also condemned the use of AI, saying machines cannot replace real filmmaking.
  • Both artists raised concerns about the growing use of AI to alter completed films without consent.


On Sunday, actor and director Dhanush released a statement across his social media platforms, criticising the decision to re-release his 2013 film Raanjhanaa with an AI-generated alternate climax.

The updated version, released on Friday, featured a significant narrative change — Dhanush’s character, Kundan, is shown waking up in hospital, altering the original tragic ending. Clips from the new version, which was created using artificial intelligence, quickly went viral on social media.

In his statement, Dhanush said:
 “The re-release of Raanjhanaa with an AI-altered climax has completely disturbed me. This alternate ending has stripped the film of its very soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago.”

He added that the use of AI in this way sets a “deeply concerning precedent” for both artists and the art of storytelling, and called for stronger regulations to prevent similar future interventions.

 Dhanush Raanjhanaa AI Criticising the decision to re-release his 2013 film Raanjhanaa X/ Dhanushkraja

Aanand L Rai: “Machines can’t create films”

The film’s director, Aanand L Rai, also spoke out against the AI re-edit in an earlier interview with THR India. He said the change undermines the creative process and artistic intent behind the original film.

“Fourteen years ago, we had no idea you wouldn’t even require actors to alter something like this,” Rai said. “Now, you think your machines can create films. Tomorrow, if somebody says that legally they can alter a film before it reaches the audience, what will happen?”

Rai said his concern was not limited to himself but for filmmakers across the industry. While he acknowledged that intellectual property rights may belong to production companies, he questioned the purpose of making such changes.

“They can release it, they can make more money out of it — not a problem. But why tamper?”

He added that the original climax had not been rejected by audiences and remains one of the film’s most memorable elements, highlighting Kundan’s inner journey and emotional rebirth in Varanasi.

raanjhanaaaiaanand l raidhanush

Related News

Channelbox launches BollywoodMasala
Entertainment

Channelbox launches BollywoodMasala to mark South Asia Heritage Month

Nayyah teams up with Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari
Art & Culture

Nayyah teams up with Apache Indian and Amlak Tafari for new single ‘Bees & Honey’

More For You

Tom Holland James Bond

Holland’s name is among several being floated as potential replacements for Daniel Craig

Getty Images

Tom Holland addresses 007 rumours: Could he be the next Bond?

Highlights

  • Tom Holland responds to James Bond casting rumours, saying, “We’ll get there one day.”
  • The Spider-Man star called the role the "pinnacle" for any young British actor.
  • Holland is one of several names linked to 007 following Amazon’s takeover of the franchise.
  • Denis Villeneuve is set to direct the next Bond film, with a new, younger actor expected to take the lead.
  • Meanwhile, Holland is filming the next Spider-Man movie in Glasgow.


British actor Tom Holland has addressed growing speculation that he may take on the role of James Bond, telling celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay: “We’ll get there one day.”

The 29-year-old Spider-Man star made the comment during a conversation on Ramsay’s YouTube channel this week. When asked if he would welcome the opportunity, Holland responded: “Dude, I mean every young British actor, it’s the pinnacle of working in our industry. I already consider myself to be the luckiest kid alive. I could never have dreamed to have the career that I have.”

Keep ReadingShow less
Tamannaah

Tamannaah Bhatia has spoken publicly about a long-debated scene from Baahubali: The Beginning

Getty Images

Tamannaah breaks silence on controversy about 'disrobing scene' in 'Baahubali': “Not assault, but awakening”

Highlights

  • Tamannaah Bhatia has responded to ongoing criticism of a controversial scene in Baahubali: The Beginning.
  • Some viewers labelled the scene between her character Avantika and Prabhas's Shivudu as problematic.
  • The actress clarified that the scene was about emotional healing, not violence or coercion.
  • She emphasised that interpretations are shaped by individual mindsets and cultural shame around intimacy.
  • Tamannaah said it’s essential to look at the filmmaker’s intent rather than impose judgement.

Tamannaah Bhatia has spoken publicly about a long-debated scene from Baahubali: The Beginning, where her character Avantika is romantically approached by Prabhas’s character, Shivudu. The scene had sparked controversy upon release, with some critics referring to it as “The Rape of Avantika.”

In a recent interview with The Lallantop, Tamannaah pushed back against that interpretation, calling the moment a “misunderstood” part of the film. She explained that rather than being about assault, the scene reflected a journey of self-discovery for her character.

Keep ReadingShow less
Oasis Wembley concert

Oasis released a statement expressing their condolences

Reuters

Oasis reunion show at Wembley turns tragic as fan falls to death

Highlights

  • A man in his 40s died after falling from a height at Wembley Stadium during Oasis’s reunion concert.
  • The incident occurred at around 22:19 BST on Saturday, shortly after the concert ended.
  • Oasis said they were "shocked and saddened" by the news and extended condolences.
  • Police have appealed for witnesses or mobile footage of the incident.
  • The Health and Safety Executive will take over the investigation.

A man has died after falling from an upper tier during Oasis’s sold-out reunion concert at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Emergency services, including police, on-site medics and the London Ambulance Service, responded to reports that a man had been seriously injured at 22:19 BST. He was found with injuries “consistent with a fall” and was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was believed to be in his 40s.

Keep ReadingShow less
Jr NTR fans in UK celebrate 'War 2' with real WWII tanks ahead of film release

Jr NTR's ‘War 2’ sparks UK fan frenzy with real World War II tank rally on battlefield

Instagram/jrntr

Jr NTR fans in UK celebrate 'War 2' with real WWII tanks ahead of film release

Highlights:

  • Jr NTR’s War 2 sparks massive fan celebration in the UK with real WWII tanks
  • Fans organised a ‘World War 2’ rally ahead of the 14 August release
  • The event went viral, marking one of the grandest overseas fan tributes
  • War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, releases in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu

The excitement around War 2 has reached new heights as Jr NTR fans in the UK pulled off an extraordinary celebration using real World War II tanks. Ahead of the film’s 14 August release, the actor’s British fanbase organised a full-fledged rally on a battlefield, securing all official permissions to roll out functioning historic military tanks, turning fan enthusiasm into a global talking point.

The event, dubbed the “World War 2 Rally,” quickly became a viral sensation across social platforms, with video clips showing tanks emblazoned with Jr NTR posters and flags. The celebration was more than just grand; it was a tribute to the superstar’s rising global appeal and the immense anticipation surrounding his Bollywood debut.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kate Moss swims topless in Ibiza as model daughter Lila joins her after bold Saint Laurent lingerie shoot

Kate Moss goes topless in Ibiza pool as Mert Alas photos go viral

Instagram/mertalas

Kate Moss swims topless in Ibiza as model daughter Lila joins her after bold Saint Laurent lingerie shoot

Highlights:

  • Kate Moss shares topless Ibiza pool photo via photographer Mert Alas
  • She recently fronted a racy Saint Laurent lingerie campaign
  • Daughter Lila Moss joins her on holiday amid new Barbie campaign
  • Kate’s brand Cosmoss folded this year with reported debts of £2.9 million (₹30.8 crore)

Supermodel Kate Moss is making headlines again, this time for her carefree summer getaway to Ibiza, where she was photographed swimming topless while covering her chest. The image, shared by celebrity photographer Mert Alas, captures the 51-year-old fashion icon in leopard-print bikini bottoms and sunglasses, confidently posing in a pool.

The Ibiza holiday comes hot on the heels of her steamy new Saint Laurent lingerie campaign, and just weeks after being spotted at London’s BST Hyde Park music festival.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us