  • Thursday, March 17, 2022
Dev Patel to bankroll an international film, titled KNOT

By: Mohnish Singh

The Slumdog Millionaire (2008) actor Dev Patel is set to produce an upcoming international project, titled KNOT.

The film has been written by Atika Chohan, who is best known for writing Chhapaak (2020), Guilty (2020), and Margarita with A Straw (2014). It is expected to go before cameras in the second half of 2022.

Speaking about her journey as a screenwriter, Chohan said, “Many people claim to have learned from my success but if you ask me, then I think I am a failure. I think we are in an industry that does not let you have your dues. Success has come to me after 15 years and it has not swept me off my feet.”

She also opened up about the pay disparity between female and male writers and urged writers to deal with the competition with maturity. “Writers are the most integral part of a film and not directors. Writers need to be connective and corrective in their approach. Give power dynamics to the characters even if the female character does not carry weightage,” she added.

Talking about battling patriarchy in the industry, she revealed, “I have been called unprofessional by my male counterparts. I have given myself the confidence to be able to give me recognition for the work I have delivered. If I have pissed them off, I have done a great job!”

