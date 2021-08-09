Website Logo
  • Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 428,309
Total Cases 31,969,954
Today's Fatalities 447
Today's Cases 35,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 428,309
Total Cases 31,969,954
Today's Fatalities 447
Today's Cases 35,499

Entertainment

Dev Patel on being made to feel “not British enough” to play British characters and “not Indian enough” to play Indian characters

Dev Patel (Photo by Harold Cunningham/Getty Images for IWC)

By: Mohnish Singh

BAFTA Award-winning actor Dev Patel in one of his recent interviews said that he has been made to feel “not British enough” to play British characters and “not Indian enough” to play Indian characters.

The Lion (2016) actor said that after the global success of Danny Boyle’s 2008 film Slumdog Millionaire, which scooped eight Academy Awards at the 81st Academy Awards including Best Picture, he expected to receive bigger roles, but the roles that actually came his way were full of cliches and expected him to put on a thick Indian accent.

Through hard work and perseverance, he eventually notched up bigger, non-cliché leading roles in films such as The Personal History of David Copperfield (2019), but that came with its own complications.

Patel said that he apologized to director Armando Iannucci for the “barrage of comments” that would come his way for casting a British Indian actor to “basically play Charles Dickens.” He said he had concerns that his casting would distract from the film itself, “because everyone’s going to be so fixated on the colour of the lead’s skin.”

Talking about the criticism that he has received for playing both British characters and Indian characters, the actor said, “You are kind of like, ‘Where am I allowed to exist?’ How specific are we going to get with this? What does it mean to be an actor — to just be yourself?” Patel asked. “Am I only allowed to play a guy who is 31 years old? Are you going to check my blood type?”

“The very essence of acting, it asks for you to perform, transform, change. That’s the allure of the job. And sometimes I feel stuck in this cultural no-man’s-land. I am not British enough to be fully British, not Indian enough to be fully Indian,” he signed off.

Dev Patel is presently winning raves for his outstanding performance in David Lowery’s epic medieval fantasy film The Green Knight (2021). The film had its US premiere on July 30.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Kajal Aggarwal wraps up her next Hindi film Uma
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra on Mission Majnu: A release this year is looking difficult
Entertainment
Kiara Advani on feeling low after the failure of debut film Fugly
Entertainment
Rohit Saraf: I never had a plan B
Entertainment
Allu Arjun shoots at the same location as daughter Arha, says ‘Pushpa meets Bharata in…
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar: I am glad I got the opportunity to be part of BellBottom which…
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar on Dil Chahta Hai sequel: I have not thought about that…
Entertainment
Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam passes away
Entertainment
Sanjay Leela Bhansali on completing 25 years in the industry: I have enjoyed…
Entertainment
Sarkaru Vaari Paata teaser: It’s a treat for Mahesh Babu’s fans on the…
Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gears up to begin final schedule of Ponniyin Selvan
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra reveals who inspired him to play Captain Vikram Batra in biopic…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Kajal Aggarwal wraps up her next Hindi film Uma
Sidharth Malhotra on Mission Majnu: A release this year is…
Dev Patel on being made to feel “not British enough”…
Kiara Advani on feeling low after the failure of debut…
Rohit Saraf: I never had a plan B
Frenzy, chaos mark return of Indian Olympic contingent