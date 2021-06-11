Website Logo
  • Friday, June 11, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 363,097
Total Cases 29,274,823
Today's Fatalities 3,403
Today's Cases 91,702

News

Deliveroo plan to train riders to spot crimes is criticised

(Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

CONCERNS have been raised over Deliveroo’s new project to train its riders to spot crimes in the UK, with some claiming that it will give rise to “quasi-police”. The company also faces questions over the safety of its riders, most of whom are from the BAME community, amid allegations that the new plan is “not the solution”.

Under a proposal to use its network of couriers as “a force for good”, Deliveroo has partnered with Neighborhood Watch to train their riders to spot crimes while at work.

Jake Hurfurt of privacy watchdog Big Brother, however, there are questions over whether the public will want Deliveroo riders to “become a privatised, quasi-police force”.

There is a risk of creating “an army of poorly-trained snoopers that would be more Johnny English than James Bond”, Hurfurt was quoted as saying in a BBC report.

Calling the plan a badly-judged PR move, Hurfurt claimed that it will be “bad for workers, bad for communities and bad for the company’s reputation”.

Ahmed Hafezi from the courier branch of the IWGB union said the plan is “divisive” and added that riders have repeatedly reported the inadequacy of Deliveroo’s process for supporting workers who have been assaulted on the job.

“Often, when couriers report incidents to Deliveroo and other courier companies, the first question is about the welfare of the package, not the human being delivering it.”

“The solution to this is definitely not more policing. Couriers, the majority of whom are BAME, are already subject to disproportionate police stops and immigration checks.”

Under Deliveroo’s new scheme, drivers can undertake optional training, created by Neighbourhood Watch and verified by the Metropolitan Police, in which they will be trained to spot signs of street harassment, domestic abuse, human trafficking and drug dealing.

Deliveroo founder Will Shu said, “Riders have carried out a vital role during the pandemic and are well-placed to build on this experience to spot any concerns in the neighbourhoods in which they work and live.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s Punjab allows walk-in vaccination for 18 years and above
PAKISTAN
Pakistan’s rice export to Russia resumes after two years
News
UK will donate 100 million vaccine shots; G7 commits to provide 1 billion jabs to…
PAKISTAN
Pakistan passes bill to give right of appeal to Kulbhushan Jadhav
News
Johnson ‘furious at Patel over channel immigrants’ as MPs call for her resignation over Napier…
News
‘Barbican is institutionally racist’
US
White nationalism and Asian hate
UK
‘I hope to find someone who’ll love me and take care of me’
UK
Does Buckingham Palace have a whiteness problem?
UK
Lucky guests to preview delights of RHS’s garden festival
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka to receive 600,000 doses of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine from Japan
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka reports UK variant of Covid-19 cases
Eastern Eye

Videos

Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty
Dayana Erappa talks about Sunflower, her experience of working with…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Holding praises England footballers’ ‘backbone’ in taking a knee
India’s Chhetri says no comparisons with Messi
India’s Olympic team to be fully vaccinated: sports chief
Mohanlal, Prithviraj, and other Mollywood celebs condemn violence against doctors
Dhanda looks to empower South Asian footballers in new role…
India’s agricultural products export rise 17.34 per cent in 2020-21