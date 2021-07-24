Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 24, 2021
Delhi theatres to resume operations from Monday, Maharashtra to follow

A movie theatre (Photo by Prakash SINGH / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

The Delhi government has decided to reopen theatres and multiplexes from Monday with 50% capacity. The government has eased off coronavirus-induced restrictions in view of the decline in fresh cases of Covid-19. The national capital recorded 66 new cases and zero deaths on Saturday.

As soon as the announcement of theatres resuming operations in Delhi from Monday was made, there was a wave of excitement among film exhibitors in India.

Welcoming the decision, one of the leading exhibitors Akshay Rathi said, “The Delhi government’s decision to reopen cinemas with 50% capacity is much welcomed. We truly hope that Maharashtra, which is considered to be the home state of the Hindi film fraternity, now follows suit and allows the wheels of the theatrical exhibition sector across the country to start moving. With virtually no economic relief offered to them so far, the least that cinemas in the state deserve is the right to earn their own bread!”

Kishan Damani, a well-known distributor from Bihar, said, “Big boost for our industry. If Mumbai is allowed to open up in August the theatres will be back. The Akshay Kumar starrer Bell Bottom is expected on 15 August if theatres in Maharashtra open up.”

Girish Johar, producer and trade expert, said, “It is a very positive step, definitely brings back confidence and is a huge morale booster. Now only Maharashtra is yet to open and post Maharashtra opening, which we hope is soon, it is a green signal for the movie business and movie audiences across the country.”

According to reports, theatres in Maharashtra are expected to open their doors to the public in the first week of August.

