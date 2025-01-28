Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

DeepSeek’s AI model jolts US tech giants, Nvidia loses nearly £483 bn

DeepSeek, however, faced backlash, with accusations from Elon Musk and others that it may have accessed restricted Nvidia chips.

deepseek-getty

DeepSeek, a startup based in Hangzhou, China, launched its chatbot, which reportedly matches the capacity of US AI leaders but was developed for just £4.5 million (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 28, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

US CHIP-MAKER Nvidia led a sell-off in tech stocks on Monday after the emergence of a low-cost Chinese AI model raised concerns about the competitiveness of US firms in the generative AI industry.

DeepSeek, a startup based in Hangzhou, China, launched its chatbot, which reportedly matches the capacity of US AI leaders but was developed for just £4.5 million. The chatbot quickly became the top-rated free app on Apple’s US App Store, surpassing OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Shares in Nvidia, whose semiconductors are integral to AI development, plunged 17 per cent, wiping £483 billion off its market value. The Nasdaq index dropped more than 3 per cent, while other major players in the tech sector, including Broadcom and ASML, also recorded significant losses.

Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, highlighted the broader implications, stating, "The focus is now on whether China can do it better, quicker, and more cost-effectively than the US, and if they could win the AI race."

DeepSeek’s success has prompted mixed reactions from industry leaders.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described the development as “invigorating” and noted that DeepSeek’s R1 model was “impressive, particularly given its price.”

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called the advancement positive for the industry but urged caution over privacy concerns.

US president Donald Trump reacted swiftly, describing the launch as a “wake-up call” for US companies to focus on efficient innovation.

He added that such competition could reduce costs while maintaining quality.

DeepSeek, however, faced backlash, with accusations from Elon Musk and others that it may have accessed restricted Nvidia chips.

Nvidia denied these claims, stating the company was compliant with export regulations.

The impact of DeepSeek’s emergence extends beyond the US, with global markets reacting.

European stock indices, including Frankfurt and Paris, fell, while Asian markets also experienced declines.

Key updates on the development:
  • Nvidia’s stock drop: Nvidia shares fell by 17 per cent, erasing £483 billion of its market value, as a low-cost Chinese AI model by DeepSeek emerged as a competitor.
  • Chinese AI model: DeepSeek's chatbot, developed for £4.5 million, challenges the US dominance in generative AI.
  • Global stock impact: Major tech firms like Broadcom and ASML also saw significant stock drops; the Nasdaq fell over 3 per cent.
  • US and China AI race: The launch of DeepSeek’s model raises questions about cost efficiency and competition in the AI industry.
  • Trump’s reaction: US president Donald Trump called DeepSeek’s advancement a "wake-up call" for Silicon Valley to innovate more efficiently.
(With inputs from agencies)
chinese ai modeldeepseekdeepseek’s ai modelgenerative ai industrylowcost chinese ainvidianvidia stock dropnvidia stockstech sector lossestech stocks selloffus ai leaders

Related News

Redsky Homes Group

Redsky Homes Group marks 21 years in property development

Bhim-Kohli
News

Trial for Bhim Kohli’s death begins 17 Feb after teens deny charges

More For You

Jonathan-Reynolds-Getty

Jonathan Reynolds highlighted that the UK-India trading relationship was valued at GBP 41 billion for the year ending September 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Trade secretary to visit India in February for FTA talks

BUSINESS and trade secretary, Jonathan Reynolds, on Monday (27) revealed plans to visit India next month with a focus on finalising the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations as the UK government aims to enhance bilateral ties.

The visit comes after prime minister Sir Keir Starmer last year announced an early 2025 relaunch of UK-India FTA talks, following his meeting with prime minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Brazil in November.

Keep ReadingShow less
ola-reuters

Ola stated it has clarified the matter with the CCPA and is working to address any misunderstandings. (Photo: Reuters)

After Uber, Ola also refutes claims of charging Apple users more than Android users

INDIAN ride-hailing company Ola has denied claims that it charges users differently based on their phone models. The statement comes a day after its competitor Uber also dismissed similar allegations.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), acting on directives from consumer affairs minister Pralhad Joshi, had issued notices to Ola and Uber following media reports and complaints.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Reeves also gave her clearest signal yet of support for expanding London’s Heathrow airport. (Photo: Getty Images)

Reeves signals focus on lower taxes, less regulation

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves stated that the country’s finances were now stable following her October budget, adding that her future focus would be on reducing taxes and cutting regulation.

“Now we have wiped the slate clean,” Reeves said, referring to the October budget.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves, who has pledged fiscal discipline, faces increasing pressure to address the growing deficit. (Photo: Getty Images)

Government borrowing in December hits four-year high

Government borrowing in December 2024 reached £17.8 billion, the highest level for the month in four years, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

This figure is £10.1bn more than in December 2023 and significantly exceeds the £14.6bn forecast by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Keep ReadingShow less
uk-rich-getty

Two men speak together as they cross over a footbridge in London's central business district of Canary Wharf. (Photo: Getty Images)

One millionaire leaves UK every 45 minutes, study finds

A RECORD number of millionaires have left the country since Labour took office, with concerns mounting over the party’s tax policies.

A study by New World Wealth and Henley & Partners revealed that Britain lost a net 10,800 millionaires in 2024, marking a 157 per cent rise from the previous year.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc