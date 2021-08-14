Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 14, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 430,254
Total Cases 32,117,826
Today's Fatalities 585
Today's Cases 40,120

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone wraps up the shooting of Shakun Batra’s next

Deepika Padukone (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Deepika Padukone has many interesting films lined up and one of them is Shakun Batra’s next directorial which is produced by Karan Johar under his banner Dharma Productions.

Recently, Deepika wrapped up the shooting of the untitled film and took to Facebook to share a few pictures from the sets. She captioned the pictures as, “Love, Friendship and Memories for a Lifetime…”

Apart from Deepika, the movie also stars Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Dhairya Karwa. The untitled film is a romantic noir drama.

Talking about other films of Deepika, the actress will be seen in movies like 83, Pathan, Fighter, Nag Ashwin’s next, and The Intern remake. She is also planning a film based on Mahabharata which will be told from the Draupadi’s point of view. Deepika will be seen playing the role of Draupadi in it.

It was also said that the actress will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra. However, a few days ago, there were reports that Deepika is no more a part of the film as the actress wanted to same remuneration that Ranveer Singh was getting, and the makers were not ready to pay her that.

Meanwhile, director Shakun Batra has earlier helmed films like Ek Main Aut Ekk Tu and Kapoor & Sons. Both the film were appreciated by the critics and were hit at the box office.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Russell Crowe retweets a tweet of a fan about how it would be great if…
Entertainment
Ajay Devgn: There are such great sacrifices that people don’t know about
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut calls it a wrap on spy-thriller Dhaakad
Entertainment
Netflix pays a staggering amount to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for first season of Heeramandi
Entertainment
Saif Ali Khan reveals Kareena Kapoor once considered surrogacy
Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor pens a heartfelt note as Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl completes 1 year
Entertainment
Ekta Kapoor’s Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 to star Nakuul Mehta and Disha…
Entertainment
Bhuj – The Pride Of India movie review: This Ajay Devgn starrer fails…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter gets a new release date
Entertainment
#Chiru153: Chiranjeevi’s next with director Jayam Mohan Raja goes on the floors
Entertainment
Kajol watches Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India in a theatre, posts…
Entertainment
Samantha Akkineni wraps up the shooting of Shaakuntalam
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
S.Africa’s Ramaphosa says he chose to ‘remain but resist’ as…
Russell Crowe retweets a tweet of a fan about how…
Pakistan says won’t accept India’s denial of role in bus…
Police Scotland halts training in Sri Lanka
Ajay Devgn: There are such great sacrifices that people don’t…
NHS Covid test price slashed for international arrivals