Deepika Padukone on not signing any Hollywood flick after xXx: Return of the Xander Cage

Deepika Padukone entered the filmdom with Farah Khan’s reincarnation drama Om Shanti Om (2009) opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film turned out to be a huge hit at the box-office and the actress never looked back in her career.

After establishing herself as one of the reigning queens of Bollywood, Padukone went to Hollywood and made her debut with Vin Diesel’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage in 2017. However, it has been more than three years since xXx: The Return of Xander Cage hit the marquee, but the actress has not taken up any projects overseas.

At a recent interview, when Padukone was asked about the same, she said, “I don’t look or evaluate films as Indian or international, but as a medium where I can express myself. If that opportunity is out of India, great. If that is out of the United States or another part of the world, I am happy to explore that too. For me, it has always been content. I did Xander Cage because it was an extremely powerful, strong character to play. Eventually, it is about the character and role and, of course, the film. It is not like I am actively seeking something in Hollywood. Whether India or any other part in the world, great content is what I seek.”

Last seen in Chhapaak (2020), which she co-produced with Fox Star Studios, Deepika Padukone is presently waiting for the release of ’83. Directed by Kabir Khan, ’83 is a sports drama which chronicles Indian cricket team’s unprecedented win against the team of West Indies at the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Ranveer Singh plays legendary cricketer Kapil Dev in the movie, who was the captain of the winning team. Padukone will be seen in the role of his wife Romi Dev.

’83 is scheduled to roll into theatres on 10th April 2020.