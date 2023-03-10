Deepika Padukone flies to US for Oscars 2023

Deepika Padukone (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The much-awaited 95th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12 and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is one of the celebrity presenters this year, has jetted off to the US for the prestigious event.

The Pathaan (2023) actress on Friday was photographed at the Mumbai airport leaving for the US. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh came with her to the airport to see her off.

A video shared by popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani showed Padukone climbing out of her car dressed in a black blazer paired with denims. The nerdy black glass and a handbag added to her glam quotient.

The actress smiled as she posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the airport gate.

The other presenters at this year’s ceremony include Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, and Michael B. Jordan.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has several interesting projects in her bag. She is presently busy filming for Siddharth Anand’s next directorial Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has the official remake of the much-loved Hollywood film The Intern in the pipeline.

