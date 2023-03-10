Website Logo
  • Friday, March 10, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Deepika Padukone flies to US for Oscars 2023

On the work front, Padukone is presently busy filming for Siddharth Anand’s next directorial Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan.

Deepika Padukone (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The much-awaited 95th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled to be hosted at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12 and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who is one of the celebrity presenters this year, has jetted off to the US for the prestigious event.

The Pathaan (2023) actress on Friday was photographed at the Mumbai airport leaving for the US. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh came with her to the airport to see her off.

A video shared by popular paparazzi Viral Bhayani showed Padukone climbing out of her car dressed in a black blazer paired with denims. The nerdy black glass and a handbag added to her glam quotient.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The actress smiled as she posed for the paparazzi before heading inside the airport gate.

The other presenters at this year’s ceremony include Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Dwayne Johnson, Samuel L Jackson, Glenn Close, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monae, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Connelly, and Michael B. Jordan.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has several interesting projects in her bag. She is presently busy filming for Siddharth Anand’s next directorial Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. She also has the official remake of the much-loved Hollywood film The Intern in the pipeline.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
From War to Vikram Vedha, 5 times Hrithik Roshan stole hearts with his slow-mo walks
Hollywood News
Priyanka Chopra celebrates South Asian Excellence ahead of Oscars: ‘This is iconic’
Entertainment
Deepika’s Besharam Rang creates splash on Holi across India
MUSIC
Tulsi Kumar talks about her upcoming song series Truly Konnected
Entertainment
Urvashi Rautela clocks 62.8 million Insta followers; overtakes Salman and Anushka
Entertainment
‘I feel welcomed as there are various opportunities in Bollywood now’: Sonam on her comeback…
FILM
Ram Charan promises to ‘host a big party’ if Rajamouli directs Marvel movies
Entertainment
Remembering multi-talented actor, director, screenwriter, and producer Satish Kaushik
FILM
Ram Charan reacts to reports about working in Hollywood: ‘The talks are on…’
FILM
‘We know our target audience, their taste and what they watch’
NEWS
Priyanka-Nick celebrate Holi with Preity-Gene Goodenough
Entertainment
Shraddha rakes in rave reviews for performance in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW