Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan to reteam?

According to reports, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan are set to join forces once again. Last seen together in Farah Khan’s Happy New Year (2014), the duo might come together to headline filmmaker Siddharth Anand’s next directorial.

Anand, who last helmed War (2019) with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor, is gearing up to direct an action extravaganza. Producer Aditya Chopra will bankroll the yet-to-be-titled project under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

While Shah Rukh Khan is believed to have given his nod to the makers some time ago, Deepika Padukone has come in the picture just recently. She is expected to make the big announcement in some time.

“Deepika has locked her dates for a big YRF film. She will mostly be romancing Shah Rukh Khan in Siddharth Anand’s big actioner. The production house has been in talks with the actress for the film but she is yet to sign on the dotted line. Also, because of the COVID-19 scare around the country, they are yet to lock in dates for the schedules of the film. Once that is done, Deepika will work around her date schedule for the film. Right now, she has just been approached for the film and she has liked the script as well. It is a powerful role for the female lead as well,” a source informs a popular online publication.

Yash Raj Films may announce the project on legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra’s birthday celebrations on 27th September. Spilling some more beans, the source adds, “Pre-COVID, the team had planned a huge event to announce all the big films with all the big actors who are starring in it, to commemorate YRF’s 50th-year celebrations. Deepika and SRK’s film with the WAR director will also be announced as part of the YRF 50 announcement list, next month on Yashji’s birthday.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is awaiting the release of filmmaker Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83 wherein she appears in an extended cameo opposite husband Ranveer Singh. Singh plays the role of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev.