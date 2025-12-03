Skip to content
Deadly attacks near Afghan border kill six Pakistani officials

Attacks come as Pakistan faces deadliest year of militancy in nearly a decade, with civilian deaths surging

Afghan mourners and relatives of victims gather during a mass burial ceremony for nine children and one woman who were killed by a Pakistan air strike, in the Gurbuz district of Khost Province on November 25, 2025. (Photo by AFP via Getty Images)

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasDec 03, 2025
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
A LOCAL government official and five police officers have been killed in two attacks in Pakistan near its border with Afghanistan, officials said on Wednesday (3).

Tensions between the two countries remain high after weeks of escalating border clashes, despite a ceasefire agreed after violent fighting in October.

On Wednesday, three police officers were killed and two wounded in a blast in Paniala, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a border region often targeted by militants.

Initial reports suggested the cause was an "improvised explosive device", said Ali Hamza, a police official in the nearby city of Dera Ismail Khan.

No one has claimed responsibility, but the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) has long carried out attacks in the province.

On Tuesday (2), gunmen killed local administrator Shah Wali and set his car ablaze in nearby Bannu city, local policeman Kamal Khan told AFP.

Two officers were also killed and three were wounded, Khan said.

A faction of the TTP claimed responsibility for the attack.

Islamabad accuses Afghanistan of failing to expel militants using its territory to launch attacks on Pakistan, a claim the Taliban authorities in Kabul deny.

The number of militant attacks in Pakistan rose last month compared to October, with civilian fatalities jumping by 80 per cent, according to a report by the Islamabad-based Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies.

The attacks included a rare suicide blast outside a courthouse in the capital Islamabad on November 11 that killed 12 people, claimed by a TTP faction.

More than 1,600 people were killed in militant attacks in Pakistan in 2024, the deadliest year in nearly a decade, according to the Islamabad-based Center for Research and Security Studies.

(AFP)

