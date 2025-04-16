Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

David Blaine spotlights India’s ancient magic in the Disney Plus series 'Do not attempt'

From fireproof fakirs to street illusionists, Blaine’s India episode reveals the country’s forgotten legacy of extreme stunts and mind-over-body feats.

David Blaine spotlights India’s ancient magic in the Disney Plus series 'Do not attempt'

David Blaine watches an Indian fire performer in Do Not Attempt

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeApr 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

Most people are perhaps not aware of the profound effect India has had on the world of magic.

American extreme magician David Blaine has drawn attention to India’s remarkable legacy in this field with his stunning new series Do Not Attempt, available on National Geographic Channel and streaming site Disney Plus.

The six-part series sees him travel around the world to different destinations, including East Asia, Brazil and the Arctic Circle. But it is episode three in India that is the most compelling and eye-catching.

Blaine points out that while other countries have conjurers who perform sleight of hand, India has, for centuries, been home to real extreme physical feats, inspiring him to attempt his own challenges that have captivated audiences worldwide. He reveals how he learned a lot from the Indian book Swami Mantra, which illustrates how to perform unbelievable feats of endurance, and how he applied these techniques to his act.

And the magician kisses a king cobra


In the captivating India episode, Blaine meets a rickshaw driver with a mind-blowing fire act, where he sets himself ablaze without any protective gels, using just water and incredible skill. There is also a Punjabi man with phenomenal physical strength and a remarkable individual who repeatedly jumps into a huge pile of broken glass and smashes bottles on his own head.

Blaine also encounters Indian holy men who perform extreme feats, ranging from headstands with their faces completely buried in sand to piercing themselves with sharp metal objects. Some parts are difficult to watch, but they reveal the rich history of superhumans who have existed in India for centuries. There is one particularly shocking moment when a holy man passes a sword through his own neck – even the seasoned magician, watching in astonishment, could not explain how it was done.

Away from the more severe acts, Blaine also highlights India’s street magicians, who keep the tradition of illusion alive. From rope tricks to coin illusions, the roots of many modern magic tricks lie deep within India’s centuries-old street performances.

After watching this episode, you may feel squeamish at times but will walk away with a greater appreciation of India’s rich legacy and the profound impact it has had on the world. The next time you see a magician perform a physical stunt, the root of it likely lies in India.

Beyond India, the series showcases other fascinating locations where Blaine explores the limits of human endurance and illusion. Each episode of Do Not Attempt reinforces Blaine’s philosophy that magic is not just about deception, but about the astonishing capabilities of the human body and mind.

Blaine learns from those he meets and attempts to master some of their feats, including kissing a deadly poisonous king cobra. But it is the India episode that stands out in particular, because it highlights a side of magic rarely seen on mainstream platforms – one that is raw, spiritual and deeply embedded in history.

With Do Not Attempt, Blaine ultimately reminds us that the origins of many modern stunts go far beyond contemporary showmanship. For centuries, Indian fakirs, yogis and street magicians have defied expectations, using the body’s resilience and the mind’s strength to create jaw-dropping spectacles.

David Blaine’s stunning series is a fitting tribute to that tradition, ensuring that these incredible feats receive the global recognition they deserve.

disney plusfire actmagicnational geographic channeldavid blaine

Related News

10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off
Entertainment

10 iconic TV characters who deserved a spin-off

Crispello Comeback: Cadbury’s Light Treat Hits B&M Shelves
Food

Cadbury Crispello chocolate bars return to UK shelves at B&M for 49p

US-India-iStock
Asia

US remains India’s top trading partner in FY25

Top 10 batting partnerships  in IPL 2025 so far
Cricket

Top 10 batting partnerships  in IPL 2025 so far

More For You

Cardi B’s Leaked Texts Reveal Alleged Offset-AriTheDon Affair

Cardi B’s leaked texts spark a firestorm as she accuses Offset of cheating with influencer AriTheDon

Getty Images

Cardi B exposes Offset’s affair with AriTheDon in leaked texts

Cardi B and Offset’s already complex relationship has just become more chaotic after private text messages allegedly leaked online. A blogger named 1goatalexis shared what they claim are private exchanges with Cardi, where she accuses her estranged husband, Offset, of having an affair with influencer AriTheDon during their marriage. The messages show Cardi expressing frustration over rumours that she and Offset were still involved, claiming that she hasn’t been with him recently and that others should stop making false claims about her.

One of the leaked messages reportedly reads, “He was f***ing Ari while we were together, but I’m the one who’s wrong for moving on?” This accusation has sparked a wave of reactions online, with some fans supporting Cardi’s right to defend herself, while others are sceptical about the authenticity of the messages and their timing. Neither Cardi B, Offset, nor AriTheDon have responded publicly to these allegations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s £9.5 million luxury sea-facing home in Mumbai nears completion

Deepika and Ranveer’s growing family is set to enjoy life in their lavish new £9.5 million home in Mumbai

Getty Images

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s £9.5 million luxury sea-facing home in Mumbai nears completion

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are getting ready to settle into their new home in Mumbai, a swanky sea-facing apartment located in the upscale Bandra Bandstand area. The four-level property, spread across the 16th to 19th floors, offers stunning views of the Arabian Sea and boasts over 11,000 square feet of living space, plus a 1,300 square foot terrace. The couple reportedly paid £9.5 million (₹100 crore) for the plush residence.

Recent visuals show that the building is nearly complete, with finishing touches underway. Once done, Ranveer, Deepika, and their daughter Dua will make this spacious apartment their new home. The neighbourhood is already star-studded, with Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat and Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment just around the corner.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ananya Panday Joins Chanel: A Historic First for India

Ananya Panday becomes the first Indian face of Chanel

Instagram/AnanyaPanday

Ananya Panday makes history as Chanel’s first Indian brand ambassador

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has just landed a major global milestone; she is now the first Indian to officially represent French fashion house Chanel. At 26, she has carved a niche for herself not just in Indian cinema but also as a rising style icon. This move is in fact a turning point for both her career and Chanel’s growing focus on India as a key luxury market.

However, the decision does not come as a surprise to those who have been watching her closely. Ananya has been increasingly associated with Chanel over the past year from attending their Spring Summer 2025 show in Paris to being styled in the brand for Vogue India and Grazia India covers. She was also seen at high profile events like BoF’s Mumbai dinner, often dressed in Chanel, subtly hinting at a growing relationship with the brand.

Keep ReadingShow less
Home Alone 2

Donald Trump gives directions to Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) in his now-controversial cameo

Youtube Screengrab

Chris Columbus says Donald Trump’s cameo in 'Home Alone 2' feels like a mistake that won’t go away

More than three decades after Home Alone 2: Lost in New York hit cinemas, director Chris Columbus is still dealing with the fallout of a seven-second scene that’s aged badly in his eyes. In a recent chat with the San Francisco Chronicle, Columbus opened up about how he regrets including Donald Trump’s blink-and-miss-it appearance in the holiday sequel. “It’s become a curse,” he admitted. “An albatross.”

The cameo in question features Macaulay Culkin’s Kevin McCallister walking into the Plaza Hotel and asking Trump who owned the hotel at the time for directions. That brief exchange has become one of the most talked-about moments from the film, but not for the reasons Columbus would’ve hoped.

Keep ReadingShow less
Nick Carter Hit with Fourth Sexual Assault Lawsuit Over STD Claim

Nick Carter's legacy is now under fire as multiple women come forward with allegations

Getty Images

Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter faces fourth rape allegation in new lawsuit over alleged STD transmission

Nick Carter, once a teen heartthrob and now a longstanding member of the Backstreet Boys, is again under legal and public scrutiny as a fourth woman steps forward with serious accusations. Laura Penly, now in her late thirties, has filed a lawsuit alleging that Carter assaulted her twice in 2005 and exposed her to sexually transmitted infections, including HPV, an infection she claims led to cervical cancer.

Penly says she first met Carter in 2004 when she was 19 and visited him occasionally in Los Angeles. According to her, the two had consensual sex early on, but things escalated when she made it clear she didn’t want to continue. In her lawsuit, she alleges that Carter ignored her refusal and raped her, refusing to use protection. She also claims he later apologised, only to assault her again on a second visit.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc