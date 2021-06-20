Website Logo
  • Sunday, June 20, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 386,740
Total Cases 29,881,965
Today's Fatalities 1,576
Today's Cases 58,419
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 386,740
Total Cases 29,881,965
Today's Fatalities 1,576
Today's Cases 58,419

News

‘Data saves lives,’ says Hancock ahead of NHS’ data strategy public consultation

British Health secretary Matt Hancock (Photo by Steve Reigate-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By: PoojaShrivastava

CLINICIANS should be enabled to use data in new ways to improve patient care and support research for innovative treatments, health secretary Matt Hancock said on Sunday (20) as National Health Services (NHS) is set to publish it’s draft of data strategy next week.

Ahead of public consultation, Hancock said that it is needed to be learned from the pandemic about ways to improve the way “our health and care system processes data, giving power to patients and enabling clinicians to use data in new ways to improve patient care and support research for innovative treatments”.

“This pandemic has shown us just how many lives can be saved through effective use of data – we must do all we can to harness this potential and the changes brought about through this strategy will no doubt go on to save countless more lives in the future,” he said.

Millions of patients are set to benefit from the NHS new data sharing plan under which information about the physical, mental and sexual health of the patients will be extracted from GP surgeries into a central database. 

Over the last 18 months, data has saved lives and helped ensure better care to people suffering from COVID-19 and other health issues, said NHS, adding that this also ensured doctors and nurses can deliver innovative support in the most effective and efficient way. 

NHS also claims that by empowering frontline staff to share data for patient care in a secure way, ground-breaking clinical trials were approved in record time. The move also helped to set up services to care for people in their own homes via remote digital monitoring, thus avoiding lengthy hospital stays.

Data sharing is also said to have enabled rapid research into COVID-19 treatments such as dexamethasone, which has saved over one million lives across the world.  

Martin Landray, Professor of medicine and epidemiology at the Nuffield Department of Population Health, University of Oxford and the clinical trials lead at Health Data Research UK, said: “Within 100 days, the RECOVERY trial found that a low-dose steroid treatment called dexamethasone reduced the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators. It was the world’s first coronavirus treatment proven to save lives. Estimates are that it may have saved many hundreds of thousands of lives.”

 

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Mass vaccination under way as London stadiums become pop-up centres
PAKISTAN
World Bank sanctions £372 million loan to Pakistan  
UK
Conservative party is “xenophobic”, says former speaker Bercow after joining Labour
News
Bangladesh to give 100,000 more houses to homeless families by December
PAKISTAN
India ‘misrepresenting’ ICJ verdict in Jadhav case: Pakistan
News
Law change legalises outdoor weddings in UK and Wales
News
Hancock kept Johnson in dark over effectiveness of vaccines against delta variant: report
UK
Fly-tipper who killed accomplice gets suspended jail term
UK
Shamima Begum was ‘trafficking victim’, her lawyer tells court
UK
NHS App’s popularity soars, reaches over six million users
UK
Businesswoman spared jail after stalking and threatening to kill 27-year-old son
News
Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan faces trial for alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Sherni Movie Review | Vidya Balan | Vijay Raaz |…
Vidya Balan on Sherni, shooting in a jungle, Oscars, sexism…
Anil Sharma on 20 years of Gadar, the iconic hand…

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Yorkshire and Azeem Rafiq reach no resolution via judicial mediation
Mass vaccination under way as London stadiums become pop-up centres
World Bank sanctions £372 million loan to Pakistan  
Conservative party is “xenophobic”, says former speaker Bercow after joining…
Bangladesh to give 100,000 more houses to homeless families by…
India ‘misrepresenting’ ICJ verdict in Jadhav case: Pakistan